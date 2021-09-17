Bears can eke out a win, but the Colts?

Week 2 is here, which is everyone's favorite time to overreact during the NFL season.

The Bills were a popular Super Bowl pick heading into the season, but were upset by the Steelers to open the season. That doesn't mean those Super Bowl predictions for them are out the window. The Packers made a doo-doo in the proverbial bed against the Saints, but chances are they'll bounce back.

Every year, we figure out a lot more in Week 2 than we figure out in Week 1. The good news is, by the time Week 10 rolls around, we should have a pretty good idea — so that's just two more months of unpredictability away!

The Bears had some nice moments in Week 1, despite the final score. Unfortunately, not many of those moments were on defense. The thing they've got going for them this week is that the Bengals have the worst road record in the NFL the past three seasons, and their QB, Joe Burrow, never has won a road game in the NFL.