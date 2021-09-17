 Skip to main content
Bears can eke out a win, but the Colts?
PRO FOOTBALL | WEEK 1 PICKS

Bears can eke out a win, but the Colts?

Bears Rams Football (copy)

Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of last Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

 JAE C. HONG, FILE< ASSOCIATED PRESS

Week 2 is here, which is everyone's favorite time to overreact during the NFL season.

The Bills were a popular Super Bowl pick heading into the season, but were upset by the Steelers to open the season. That doesn't mean those Super Bowl predictions for them are out the window. The Packers made a doo-doo in the proverbial bed against the Saints, but chances are they'll bounce back.

Every year, we figure out a lot more in Week 2 than we figure out in Week 1. The good news is, by the time Week 10 rolls around, we should have a pretty good idea — so that's just two more months of unpredictability away!

The Bears had some nice moments in Week 1, despite the final score. Unfortunately, not many of those moments were on defense. The thing they've got going for them this week is that the Bengals have the worst road record in the NFL the past three seasons, and their QB, Joe Burrow, never has won a road game in the NFL.

Couple that with Bears QB Andy Dalton going up against his former team, and there are some signs that point to a Bears win. But bet them cautiously. They're the smallest favorites of the entire week, and if Burrow can find a way to burn them deep the way the Rams did last week, there could be problems. But at home, I like the Bears in a squeaker — particularly if Justin Fields sees more time than he did in the opener.

The Colts struggled in the red zone in Week 1, and if that happens again this week, they're in big trouble against the Rams. The Rams have one of the best defenses in the league, and with Matthew Stafford at QB this year, they showed against the Bears they have some major firepower, too. Without going so far as to call the Rams a lock against the Colts, let's just say they seem like a very safe bet at only -3.5.

In Week 1, I liked four underdogs to win outright, and three of them came in. This week, apart from picking the Giants to win outright as underdogs Thursday (which they nearly did if not for an offsides penalty as time ran out) I like the Eagles to upset the Niners at home. Looking at point spreads, I think the Raiders can keep it closer than a TD against the Steelers; Cowboys can get a backdoor cover against the Chargers; and after the Packers' rough start, 11.5-point favorites seems like too much against even the Lions.

Cincinnati (1-0) at BEARS (0-1)

Time/TV: Noon Sunday, Fox

Line: Bears -2 (45.5)

Best prop bet: Justin Fields (CHI) to score a touchdown (+380)

MattE’s pick: Bears 23, Bengals 20

L.A. Rams (1-0) at COLTS (0-1)

Time: Noon Sunday

Line: Rams -3.5 (48.5)

Best prop bet: Matthew Stafford (LAR) over 278.5 passing yards

MattE’s pick: Rams 31, Colts 23

Las Vegas (1-0) at Pittsburgh (1-0)

Time/TV: Noon Sunday, CBS

Line: Steelers -6.5 (47)

Best prop bet: Chase Claypool (PIT) over 47.5 receiving yards

MattE’s pick: Steelers 27, Raiders 23

New Orleans (1-0) at Carolina (1-0)

Time: Noon Sunday

Line: Saints -3.5 (44.5)

Best prop bet: Saints -9 alternate point spread (+200)

MattE’s pick: Saints 31, Panthers 17

Houston (1-0) at Cleveland (0-1)

Time: Noon Sunday

Line: Browns -12.5 (48)

Best prop bet: Baker Mayfield (CLE) over 261.5 passing yards

MattE’s pick: Browns 34, Texans 20

Buffalo (0-1) at Miami (1-0)

Time: Noon Sunday

Line: Bills -3 (47.5)

Best prop bet: Bills -9.5 alternate point spread (+185)

MattE’s pick: Bills 29, Dolphins 13

San Francisco (1-0) at Philadelphia (1-0)

Time: Noon Sunday

Line: 49ers -3 (49)

Best prop bet: Deebo Samuel (SF) over 59.5 receiving yards

MattE’s pick: Eagles 27, 49ers 24

Denver (1-0) at Jacksonville (0-1)

Time: Noon Sunday

Line: Broncos -6 (45)

Best prop bet: Trevor Lawrence (JAC) under 252.5 passing yards

MattE’s pick: Broncos 27, Jaguars 13

New England (0-1) at N.Y. Jets (0-1)

Time: Noon Sunday

Line: Patriots -5.5 (43)

Best prop bet: Corey Davis (NE) over 4.5 receptions

MattE’s pick: Patriots 27, Jets 17

Minnesota (0-1) at Arizona (1-0)

Time: 3:05 p.m. Sunday

Line: Cardinals -4 (50.5)

Best prop bet: Kirk Cousins (MIN) under 1.5 TD passes

MattE’s pick: Cardinals 31, Vikings 17

Atlanta (0-1) at Tampa Bay (1-0)

Time: 3:05 p.m. Sunday

Line: Buccaneers -12.5 (51.5)

Best prop bet: Buccaneers over 32.5 points

MattE’s pick: Buccaneers 37, Falcons 17

Dallas (0-1) at L.A. Chargers (1-0)

Time/TV: 3:25 p.m. Sunday, CBS

Line: Chargers -3.5 (54.5)

Best prop bet: Dak Prescott (DAL) over 307.5 passing yards

MattE’s pick: Chargers 27, Cowboys 24

Tennessee (0-1) at Seattle (1-0)

Time: 3:25 p.m. Sunday

Line: Seahawks -6.5 (54.5)

Best prop bet: Derrick Henry (TEN) under 86.5 rushing yards

MattE’s pick: Seahawks 37, Titans 20

Kansas City (1-0) at Baltimore (0-1)

Time/TV: 7:20 p.m. Sunday, NBC

Line: Chiefs -3.5 (54.5)

Best prop bet: Patrick Mahomes (KC) over 2.5 passing TDs

MattE’s pick: Chiefs 34, Ravens 20

Detroit (0-1) at Green Bay (0-1)

Time/TV: 7:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN

Line: Packers -11.5 (48.5)

Best prop bet: Aaron Rodgers (GB) over 2.5 passing TDs

MattE’s pick: Packers 31, Lions 23

Week 1 results: 9-7 (.563) straight up, 7-9 (.438) against the spread

Listed odds are from DraftKings.com if available and may have changed by time of publication.

Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.

