Bears can eke out a win, but the Colts?

Week 2 is here, which is everyone's favorite time to overreact during the NFL season.
The Bills were a popular Super Bowl pick heading into the season, but were upset by the Steelers to open the season. That doesn't mean those Super Bowl predictions for them are out the window. The Packers made a doo-doo in the proverbial bed against the Saints, but chances are they'll bounce back.
Every year, we figure out a lot more in Week 2 than we figure out in Week 1. The good news is, by the time Week 10 rolls around, we should have a pretty good idea — so that's just two more months of unpredictability away!
The Bears had some nice moments in Week 1, despite the final score. Unfortunately, not many of those moments were on defense. The thing they've got going for them this week is that the Bengals have the worst road record in the NFL the past three seasons, and their QB, Joe Burrow, never has won a road game in the NFL.
Couple that with Bears QB Andy Dalton going up against his former team, and there are some signs that point to a Bears win. But bet them cautiously. They're the smallest favorites of the entire week, and if Burrow can find a way to burn them deep the way the Rams did last week, there could be problems. But at home, I like the Bears in a squeaker — particularly if Justin Fields sees more time than he did in the opener.
The Colts struggled in the red zone in Week 1, and if that happens again this week, they're in big trouble against the Rams. The Rams have one of the best defenses in the league, and with Matthew Stafford at QB this year, they showed against the Bears they have some major firepower, too. Without going so far as to call the Rams a lock against the Colts, let's just say they seem like a very safe bet at only -3.5.
In Week 1, I liked four underdogs to win outright, and three of them came in. This week, apart from picking the Giants to win outright as underdogs Thursday (which they nearly did if not for an offsides penalty as time ran out) I like the Eagles to upset the Niners at home. Looking at point spreads, I think the Raiders can keep it closer than a TD against the Steelers; Cowboys can get a backdoor cover against the Chargers; and after the Packers' rough start, 11.5-point favorites seems like too much against even the Lions.
Cincinnati (1-0) at BEARS (0-1)
Time/TV: Noon Sunday, Fox
Line: Bears -2 (45.5)
Best prop bet: Justin Fields (CHI) to score a touchdown (+380)
MattE’s pick: Bears 23, Bengals 20
L.A. Rams (1-0) at COLTS (0-1)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Rams -3.5 (48.5)
Best prop bet: Matthew Stafford (LAR) over 278.5 passing yards
MattE’s pick: Rams 31, Colts 23
Las Vegas (1-0) at Pittsburgh (1-0)
Time/TV: Noon Sunday, CBS
Line: Steelers -6.5 (47)
Best prop bet: Chase Claypool (PIT) over 47.5 receiving yards
MattE’s pick: Steelers 27, Raiders 23
New Orleans (1-0) at Carolina (1-0)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Saints -3.5 (44.5)
Best prop bet: Saints -9 alternate point spread (+200)
MattE’s pick: Saints 31, Panthers 17
Houston (1-0) at Cleveland (0-1)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Browns -12.5 (48)
Best prop bet: Baker Mayfield (CLE) over 261.5 passing yards
MattE’s pick: Browns 34, Texans 20
Buffalo (0-1) at Miami (1-0)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Bills -3 (47.5)
Best prop bet: Bills -9.5 alternate point spread (+185)
MattE’s pick: Bills 29, Dolphins 13
San Francisco (1-0) at Philadelphia (1-0)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: 49ers -3 (49)
Best prop bet: Deebo Samuel (SF) over 59.5 receiving yards
MattE’s pick: Eagles 27, 49ers 24
Denver (1-0) at Jacksonville (0-1)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Broncos -6 (45)
Best prop bet: Trevor Lawrence (JAC) under 252.5 passing yards
MattE’s pick: Broncos 27, Jaguars 13
New England (0-1) at N.Y. Jets (0-1)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Patriots -5.5 (43)
Best prop bet: Corey Davis (NE) over 4.5 receptions
MattE’s pick: Patriots 27, Jets 17
Minnesota (0-1) at Arizona (1-0)
Time: 3:05 p.m. Sunday
Line: Cardinals -4 (50.5)
Best prop bet: Kirk Cousins (MIN) under 1.5 TD passes
MattE’s pick: Cardinals 31, Vikings 17
Atlanta (0-1) at Tampa Bay (1-0)
Time: 3:05 p.m. Sunday
Line: Buccaneers -12.5 (51.5)
Best prop bet: Buccaneers over 32.5 points
MattE’s pick: Buccaneers 37, Falcons 17
Dallas (0-1) at L.A. Chargers (1-0)
Time/TV: 3:25 p.m. Sunday, CBS
Line: Chargers -3.5 (54.5)
Best prop bet: Dak Prescott (DAL) over 307.5 passing yards
MattE’s pick: Chargers 27, Cowboys 24
Tennessee (0-1) at Seattle (1-0)
Time: 3:25 p.m. Sunday
Line: Seahawks -6.5 (54.5)
Best prop bet: Derrick Henry (TEN) under 86.5 rushing yards
MattE’s pick: Seahawks 37, Titans 20
Kansas City (1-0) at Baltimore (0-1)
Time/TV: 7:20 p.m. Sunday, NBC
Line: Chiefs -3.5 (54.5)
Best prop bet: Patrick Mahomes (KC) over 2.5 passing TDs
MattE’s pick: Chiefs 34, Ravens 20
Detroit (0-1) at Green Bay (0-1)
Time/TV: 7:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN
Line: Packers -11.5 (48.5)
Best prop bet: Aaron Rodgers (GB) over 2.5 passing TDs
MattE’s pick: Packers 31, Lions 23
Week 1 results: 9-7 (.563) straight up, 7-9 (.438) against the spread
Listed odds are from DraftKings.com if available and may have changed by time of publication.
Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.