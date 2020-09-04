Bears coach Matt Nagy expects decision soon on starting QB

"We want to do it the right way. It’s out of respect to focus in more on our team than our opponent.”

Not having preseason games was a blow to how Nagy and staff wanted to make assessments. So when coaches make the decision, they’ll be looking at several clear-cut areas. Past performances count somewhat, but what coaches saw in camp means more.

“You always start with decision making and accuracy,” Nagy said. “In our opinion, too, there is situational football involved. Those are probably the top three that we look at, and then how did they perform in training camp, how did they handle certain situations, and both of them we thought did well."

Foles was Super Bowl 52's MVP for Philadelphia as a backup quarterback, and his career has been spent coming off the bench on a moment’s notice. Yet he found this competition difficult due to the lack of offseason work resulting from COVID-19, and getting very little time in the offense.

“I mean it’s been a really unique situation with everything going on in the world, and this year, and not having OTAs, and getting here,” Foles said. “Everything’s expedited. Not only are you trying to play football and learn this new offense, which has similarities to what I’ve done before, but there’s still a ton of new.