Bears defense, running attack back up Justin Fields

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — As long as rookie quarterback Justin Fields is still learning on the fly, it never hurts the Bears to have someone else who can shoulder the burden.

Fields threw for just 111 yards in Sunday's 20-9 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, but the defense turned in its second straight dominant effort and the running game continued to thrive even without the injured David Montgomery.

Khalil Mack and the defense, in particular, have helped the Bears (3-2) go from a devastating 26-6 loss in Cleveland two weeks ago to playing for the NFC North lead this weekend at home against the Green Bay Packers (4-1).

"I really felt like we were relentless the whole day against a really good offense," Bears coach Matt Nagy said Monday about his defense. "You could feel it.

"It was a game where we were able to affect them and I think it all started, too, with 52 (Mack). Every single play, Khalil was all over the place. It was really one of those games you could see that they knew where he was on every play, and he was able to still affect the game."

The Bears added three more sacks to what had been a league-leading team total of 15 and Mack had one. He also had one on an 2-point conversion which doesn't go on his stat total, but did impact the game greatly.