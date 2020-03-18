Bears get Foles from Jaguars to compete with Trubisky

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Bears are getting Mitchell Trubisky some competition, while the Jacksonville Jaguars are trying to mitigate one of the costliest mistakes in franchise history.

A person familiar with the trade says the Jaguars have agreed to send quarterback Nick Foles to the Bears for a compensatory fourth-round draft pick, No. 140 overall.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because trades couldn't become official until after the league year began Wednesday afternoon.

The Jaguars are dumping Foles a little more than a year after giving the 2018 Super Bowl MVP a four-year, $88 million contract that included a whopping $50.125 million guaranteed.

The Bears are getting a veteran starter to challenge Trubisky, who struggled in his third season.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace had said the team remains committed to Trubisky despite his regression in 2019. Pace largely tied his reputation to Trubisky by trading up a spot with San Francisco to draft him with the No. 2 overall pick in 2017, ahead of Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Houston's Deshaun Watson. While Mahomes and Watson have emerged as two of the best quarterbacks in the league, Trubisky has mixed some promising flashes with poor decisions and throws.