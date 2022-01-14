Bears interview Brian Flores for coaching vacancy, Jeff Ireland for GM job

PRO FOOTBALL
Bears interview Flores, Ireland: The Bears interviewed former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores and New Orleans Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland for their vacant coach and GM jobs on Friday. Flores was fired Monday by Miami after leading the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three years. They went 9-8 in their second straight winning season, but failed to make the playoffs during his tenure. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross indicated the reasons for his dismissal had little to do with the on-field product and more with communication within the team’s brain trust. Ireland was Miami's general manager from 2008 to 2013. The Dolphins won the AFC East at 11-5 his first season after going 1-15 in 2007. Ireland was hired by New Orleans in 2015, basically replacing Ryan Pace when he became Chicago's GM. Ireland was a Bears ball boy when was 12. His grandfather Jim Parmer worked as a scout for Chicago from 1972 to 1977 and was the team's director of college scouting from 1978 to 1985.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Iowa's Ferentz gets contract extension: The nation's longest-tenured FBS head coach plans to stick around a lot longer as the University of Iowa announced it was extending Kirk Ferentz's contract through the 2029 season. Iowa athletic officials announced the four-year extension that followed a 10-4 record in 2021. It was Ferentz's 23rd season at Iowa. The university said Ferentz would be paid $7 million a year, which includes a $500,000 base plus $5.5 million in supplemental compensation and a $1 million “longevity bonus." The contract will expire on Jan. 31, 2030. Ferentz has 178 career wins, placing him first for victories at Iowa and fourth in Big Ten Conference history.
PREP SPORTS
Basketball, wrestling tournament pairings shows scheduled: Plans for the tournament pairings shows for three winter sports were announced by the Indiana High School Athletic Association. Pairings for the 47th IHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament will be revealed on Sunday, Jan. 23 beginning at 4 p.m. The opening round games for the 112th IHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament will be announced at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20. Both two-hour programs will stream exclusively on the IHSAA’s video portal at IHSAAtv.org and via affiliates of the IHSAA Champions Radio Network. Pairings for the 84th IHSAA Wrestling State Finals will be announced at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13 via IHSAAtv.org.
PRO BASKETBALL
Bulls' Jones expected to miss 2-4 weeks: The Bulls expect forward Derrick Jones Jr. to miss two to four weeks because of a bone bruise in his right knee. Jones has started eight of the 31 games he has played and is averaging 6.3 points in his first season in Chicago. The Bulls also signed former Illinois standout Malcolm Hill to a 10-day contract. Hill is being called up from the Birmingham Squadron of the NBA G League. He was previously signed to a 10-day contract with the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 22, 2021, and saw action in three games, averaging 5.7 points.