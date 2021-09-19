Bears look for first win against improving Bengals

Dalton got intercepted on the game's opening drive. He threw for 206 yards, but did not have a completion for more than 19 yards against a defense that led the league in 2020.

"We weren't able to take very many chances downfield," Dalton said. "I think if you look back it's something that we wish we could have done a little bit more in that game. I think we understand that, we understand how we want to play."

Now, Dalton goes against his former team for the second time.

The three-time Pro Bowler led Dallas to a win at Cincinnati last season after spending his first nine years with the Bengals. They released him after drafting Burrow.

Fields, meanwhile, impressed in a brief debut.

Drafted 11th overall, he was in on only five plays. But the former Ohio State star made the most of them. He completed both of his passes for 10 yards and scored from the 3 on his lone run.

"He was very composed," receiver Allen Robinson said. "But again, he's kind of been like that."

The Bears defense, on the other hand, did not look composed in Week 1.