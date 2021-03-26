 Skip to main content
Bears officially sign RB Damien Williams
Damien Williams

Chiefs' Damien Williams scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl 54. Williams officially signed a contract to join the Chicago Bears.

 Associated Press

PRO FOOTBALL

Bears sign RB Williams: The Bears signed former Kansas City Chiefs running back and Super Bowl 54 star Damien Williams to a one-year contract on Friday, giving them depth to go with David Montgomery. Williams, who opted out last season because of COVID-19 concerns and to spend time with his mother as she battled stage 4 cancer, was released by the Chiefs on March 16. He ran for 498 yards and five touchdowns in 2019 and played a huge role in Kansas City's 31-20 Super Bowl victory over San Francisco. He scored two TDs in the closing minutes on a 5-yard catch and 38-yard run, and finished with 104 yards rushing in the game. Williams has 1,231 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns in six seasons with Miami and Kansas City. He has 1,106 yards receiving and 10 TD catches. The Bears also re-signed cornerback Artie Burns to a one-year deal. He signed with Chicago last March, only to miss the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during practice in August. He was drafted by Pittsburgh with the 25th overall pick in 2016 and played his first four seasons with the Steelers.

49ers trade up to No. 3: The San Francisco 49ers have made a big move to grab their quarterback of the future by trading up with Miami to acquire the No. 3 pick in next month's draft. The Niners announced Friday they are trading their No. 12 pick along with first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 and their compensatory third-rounder in 2022 to get the third overall pick. The Dolphins then immediately traded the 12th pick, the 123rd pick and their own 2022 first-rounder to Philadelphia for the No. 6 and No. 156 picks in the draft, the Eagles announced.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Smart leaves Texas for Marquette: Shaka Smart is leaving Texas to coach Marquette. Marquette announced the hiring Friday. It comes a week after Marquette fired Steve Wojciechowski and Smart’s Texas team was upset 53-52 by Abilene Christian in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.  Smart, who turns 44 on April 8, will be formally introduced at a Monday news conference. His decision to head north ends a six-season tenure at Texas that fell short of the lofty expectations that accompanied his arrival. Smart went 109-86 with no NCAA Tournament victories at Texas after a remarkably successful six-year run at VCU, where he went 163-56 and led the Rams to a Final Four appearance in 2011. Texas went 19-8 this season and won the Big 12 Tournament before its early NCAA exit.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wisconsin hires Moseley: Wisconsin hired Boston University’s Marisa Moseley as women’s basketball coach as the Badgers attempt to rejuvenate a program that hasn’t produced a winning season in a decade. Moseley was 45-29 at Boston University after working as an assistant on UConn coach Geno Auriemma’s staff during five of the Huskies’ national championship seasons (2010, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016). She takes over for Jonathan Tsipis, who was fired after Wisconsin’s first-round loss in the Big Ten Tournament. Tsipis went 50-99 in five seasons, including a 16-74 mark in Big Ten competition.

AROUND THE HORN

Minnesota Twins bench coach Mike Bell, the younger brother of Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell, died Friday of kidney cancer. He was 46. ... The Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved closer to a goal of retaining all 22 starters from their Super Bowl victory, agreeing to a one-year, $3.25 million contract to bring free agent running back Leonard Fournette back for next season. ... Dick Stockton is stepping away after a 55-year career that included stints with Fox, CBS and NBC. He had cut back on work in recent years — doing only NFL games for Fox — and said Friday during a telephone interview that he had been contemplating retirement for the past year.

