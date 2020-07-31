Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky out to prove doubters wrong, beat Nick Foles

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mitchell Trubisky insists he is one motivated quarterback.

He comes into a make-or-break season locked in a competition with former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles for the Bears' job, knowing his future as a starter in Chicago and maybe anywhere else is on the line.

“For me it’s very motivating,” Trubisky said Friday. “You’re always going to have people writing you off. It’s got to light a fire under you, which it has for me, and I’m just trying to prove everybody wrong and prove my teammates right. There is just so much hard work that goes into it. And for people who write you off, I mean, that definitely motivates you in a way that you just want to go out there and play as best you possibly can. So I’m definitely fired up.”

The competition with Foles is kicking into gear with players back at teams' facilities and camps ramping up.

The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out offseason workouts and preseason games. Players won't be in pads until the week of Aug. 17 after the league and union opted to focus on strength and conditioning in the early going.