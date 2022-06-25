Bears sign second-rounder Kyler Gordon

PRO FOOTBALL

Bears sign second-rounder: The Chicago Bears signed second-round draft pick Kyler Gordon to a four-year contract on Saturday. The cornerback from Washington became the Bears' first selection when they took him with the No. 39 overall pick. The Bears got a potential starter opposite Jaylon Johnson by taking the athletic and hard-hitting Gordon. A first-team, All-Pac-12 pick, he had 46 tackles and two interceptions to go with a team-high seven pass breakups in 12 starts last season. With Gordon under contract, the Bears' only remaining unsigned draft pick is Jaquan Brisker. The safety from Penn State was taken in the second round at No. 48 overall. The Bears went 6-11 last season and missed the playoffs for the ninth time in 11 years. They fired general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy and hired Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus to replace them.

— Associated Press

Watson hearing to begin Tuesday: Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will soon know his punishment. The NFL is expected to push for a "lengthy" suspension for the former Texans gunslinger. Watson faces 24 civil lawsuits from women accusing Watson of sexual assault. Watson has agreed to settle 20 of the 24 lawsuits. Sue L. Robinson will serve as the disciplinary officer after being appointed by the NFL and NFLPA. Whatever decision Robinson reaches, Watson will have to opportunity to appeal to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

AUTO RACING

Hamlin captures pole: NASCAR returned to Nashville last year and the results were disappointing at best. This year's Cup Series race hopes to improve on that. The driver leading that charge will be Denny Hamlin who took pole position in a rain soaked qualifying session at Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday. Before the second round of qualifying could start, a rain shower knocked out any chance of somebody challenging Hamlin. Therfore, the No. 11 driver will lead the way to the green flag come Sunday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.