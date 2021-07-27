Bears sign West Side's Jon'Vea Johnson

PRO FOOTBALL
Bears sign West Side's Johnson: The Bears have reportedly signed Jon’Vea Johnson (West Side) and Justin Hardy. The team's first practice is Wednesday. Johnson was previously on the rosters for Dallas and Jacksonville.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Valparaiso tabbed for sixth in PFL preseason poll: Valparaiso was picked to finish sixth out of 11 teams in the Pioneer Football League's Preseason Coaches’ Poll, which was released Tuesday. After finishing tied for second in the PFL standings and posting the program’s best winning percentage since 2003 last season, Valparaiso carries significant momentum into the fall season. Defending champion Davidson hauled in eight of the 11 first-place votes and was picked to win the league, edging out San Diego. The league champion will receive an automatic bid into the NCAA FCS Playoffs. Valpo plays at Indiana Wesleyan for the season opener Sept. 4. The home slate kicks off Sept. 18 vs. Dartmouth before PFL play begins on Sept. 25 at Drake.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
MCL playoff details released: For the first time in the 12-year history of the Midwest Collegiate League, the MCL Playoffs will take place at a single site. Oil City Stadium in Whiting will be home to all games during the 2021 MCL Playoffs, which will be held from Aug. 10-15 with the top four teams from the regular-season standings vying for the league title. Tickets will be available for all days of the event at the stadium box office prior to each game.
YOUTH SPORTS
USA Football announces medical advisory panel: USA Football has selected Dr. Gerard Gioia and longtime NCAA chief medical officer Dr. Brian Hainline to headline its 10-member medical advisory panel. The governing body made its announcement Tuesday from its headquarters in Indianapolis. Gioia, the chief of pediatric neuropsychology at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, will serve as the panel's chairman. The other members serving are: neurologist Dr. Javier Cárdenas from the Barrow Concussion and Brain Injury Center in Phoenix; pediatric orthopedic sports surgeon Dr. Cordelia Carter of New York University's Langone Health; Dr. Karen Hopkins, a clinical associate professor at the Neurodevelopmental Behavioral Pediatrics for NYU's Langone Health; Dr. Michael Koester, a physician, pediatric and adolescent sports medicine specialist at Slocum Center for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Eugene, Oregon; Dr. Thayne Munce, a research scientist at Sanford Health in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Dr. Rebecca Stearns, chief operating officer of the Korey Stringer Institute and part of the department of kinesiology at UConn; and Chaka Sutton, senior vice president of Special Olympics Colorado. The group helps establish guidelines for youth practices, concussion recognition and treatment, heat and hydration, and rule recommendations. It also helps provide insight into new football products and equipment.