Bears sign West Side's Jon'Vea Johnson

YOUTH SPORTS

USA Football announces medical advisory panel: USA Football has selected Dr. Gerard Gioia and longtime NCAA chief medical officer Dr. Brian Hainline to headline its 10-member medical advisory panel. The governing body made its announcement Tuesday from its headquarters in Indianapolis. Gioia, the chief of pediatric neuropsychology at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, will serve as the panel's chairman. The other members serving are: neurologist Dr. Javier Cárdenas from the Barrow Concussion and Brain Injury Center in Phoenix; pediatric orthopedic sports surgeon Dr. Cordelia Carter of New York University's Langone Health; Dr. Karen Hopkins, a clinical associate professor at the Neurodevelopmental Behavioral Pediatrics for NYU's Langone Health; Dr. Michael Koester, a physician, pediatric and adolescent sports medicine specialist at Slocum Center for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Eugene, Oregon; Dr. Thayne Munce, a research scientist at Sanford Health in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Dr. Rebecca Stearns, chief operating officer of the Korey Stringer Institute and part of the department of kinesiology at UConn; and Chaka Sutton, senior vice president of Special Olympics Colorado. The group helps establish guidelines for youth practices, concussion recognition and treatment, heat and hydration, and rule recommendations. It also helps provide insight into new football products and equipment.