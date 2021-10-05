Bears trade for returner, expect David Montgomery to miss a month

With ESPN reporting that running back David Montgomery will miss four to five weeks with a sprained left knee, the dominoes started falling for the Bears on Tuesday.

Montgomery was hurt on a 5-yard run in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 24-14 win over the Detroit Lions. He ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns against the Lions and has 309 rushing yards and three TDs this season.

His primary backup, Damien Williams, also was hurt in that game, suffering a thigh bruise.

That could mean an expanded role for rookie back Kahlil Herbert, who had been used primarily as a kick returner this season.

To fill that role, the Bears acquired returner/wide receiver Jakeem Grant from the Miami Dolphins for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft, the Associated Press reported.

Grant had primarily been a returner for the Dolphins this season, with only two catches for minus-7 yards in the season's first four games.

He returned eight punts for 59 yards and two kickoffs for 46 yards so far this season. But in Sunday's loss to Indianapolis, he muffed a punt for a turnover deep in Miami territory and the Colts turned that extended possession into a field goal for a 17-3 lead.

Indianapolis went on to win 27-17.