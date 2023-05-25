Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

VALPARAISO — Ben Perschon shouldn’t be counted out of races.

For the second week in a row, the Lake Central freshman came from behind to beat accomplished upperclassmen in the final moments of the 1,600-meter run. It was for a regional championship Thursday in Valparaiso.

“I kind of just missed winning. I did that a whole lot in middle school. My room, I’ve got a bunch of blue ribbons from middle school. I didn’t win a single race in cross country,” Perschon said. “I didn’t always have that winner’s mentality.”

Vikings senior Jimmy Dillabaugh got out in front early and pushed the pace. Perschon said he was just trying to stick with him to make a move later.

He made that move with around 200 meters to go and finished more than a second ahead of Munster’s Ralph Brown at four minutes, 20.1 seconds.

Perschon did nearly the same thing last week to win the sectional, battling Hanover Central’s Ryan York. He said that competitive will came partly from a winter swimming season that reminded him what hard work felt like.

Now he’s got his eyes on the state freshman record of 4:14 and the LC record of 4:15.

“I feel like (I’m running) very good but I feel like it could be better,” Perschon said. “I hope I can get (the record) next week at state. If God doesn’t have that in for me, I’ve got a couple years left.”

The team trophy went to Crown Point, though. It’s the first regional title for the Bulldogs in program history.

Crown Point won only two events. Nate Kalk won the 300-meter hurdles and Seamus Malaski won the discus with a throw of 179 feet. Malaski also finished second in the shot put.

Munster’s Alex Orange was the best sprinter for the meet, winning both the 100 and 200-meter dashes. Orange qualifies for the state meet for the first time as an individual after previously making it to Bloomington with his 400-meter relay team.

“It feels great. I didn’t qualify last year so during the summer, I put in a lot of work. I ran hard in AAU, got stronger,” Orange said. “I’m just blessed.”

Orange ran an 11.05 in the 100 and a 22.27 in the 200. Michigan City’s Jeremiah Clanton was the top-seeded runner in both races.

Lake Central’s Kameron Gethers, who was seeded third in the 200 but had the lowest personal best in the group, pulled up lame early in the race with an injury.

“Gethers is the person I always want to beat because we’ve always been neck and neck since eighth grade,” Orange said. “It was unfortunate to see him get hurt.”

Valparaiso’s Brady Cavanaugh was an unexpected winner in the 800-meter run. He was surrounded by teammates, coaches and friends for hugs and high fives after coming from the middle of the pack to get the victory.

“I was probably in 12th place through 150 so I started working through the field and probably got up to about fifth with 400 to go,” Cavanaugh said.

He fought Crown Point’s Weston Hulen and Chesterton’s Jackson Tuck for the last 150 meters, taking the lead only at the very end.

“Coming down that last stretch, that’s anyone’s game,” Cavanaugh said. “We were dead even but I got it today. It’s a great feeling.”

Hobart pole vaulter Cody Johnston drew the biggest ovation, setting a new regional record of 17 feet, six inches. The state record is 17-6.25.

Johnston will defend his state championship next week in Bloomington.

