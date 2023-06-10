CONVERSE — Andrean senior Garrett Benko knew he had something to prove in Saturday’s Class 3A Oak Hill Semistate championship game. What a difference a few hours make.

Benko, a righthander, had an unforgettable outing in the semifinal, allowing three runs on five hits and left the game in the second inning. He pitched masterfully in the championship, going six innings, while striking out 11 and giving up just two hits in an 8-2 win over Heritage to send the defending champion Niners (28-6-1) to the state championship game for the second straight season.

It’s a game Benko will certainly never forget, and he had a good mindset.

“Exactly,” he said. “Forget about what happened earlier in the other game and come out here and just know I can beat these guys and know I have the stuff to get it done so go out and execute.”

Benko said he had every pitch working for him.

“We went in there with a new game plan – throw the slider fast and throw it hard,” he said. “It worked. It kept them off balance all night. It definitely worked.”

Andrean coach Dave Pishkur said the staff mulled it over between games of who to start, and he kept coming back to Benko.

“Garrett has pitched a regional game,” he said. “He started the first game of the semistate. He’s got 85 pitches. Why not? Let’s just go with Garrett again, and (he was) much better. It’s a whole different game. I don’t think he walked a guy. … He pitched really well.”

Heritage took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a hit batter and a pair of singles. The game stayed at 1-0 until the bottom of the fifth.

Andrean used some small ball to plate four runs on three hits. It bunted four times and three of those went for infield hits. Jack Vogt lined a single to right to start the rally. Noah Chase walked before a bunt by Bryce Harder, a walk to Braylon Holland and an infield single by Blake Kouder made it 3-1. Holland eventually scored on a stolen base off a double steal to make it 4-1 after five innings.

“Small ball, small ball,” Vogt said. “They’ve been preaching it all year. It finally came out to show today, so it was great. And then we started to get more and more.”

Benko never doubted his team would get him some runs.

“I think we have the best offense in the state, and we can back that up,” he said.

Andrean used some more small ball in the sixth inning, adding four more runs with three hits, a couple more bunts and three Heritage errors to help give the team an 8-1 lead and eventually its 10th semistate title.

“It feels great,” Benko said. “There’s no better feeling for sure.”

Benko finished with 81 pitches after having thrown 35 in the afternoon game. Charles Sollars worked the seventh inning to close out the game.

“Garrett did great,” Vogt said. “First game, he got hit around a little bit. The second game – lights out. It’s what we needed. We needed that from a senior, especially Garrett. It feels amazing to go back-to-back.”

Pishkur said getting back to the state championship to seek its ninth state title is only possible due to the seniors.

“We've got 12 seniors on this team, and basically four played, sometimes three,” he said. “So there are nine guys sitting on the bench that could have been miserable this whole year, could have caused us problems. Perfect. Just team players, and we kind of owe the season to them because they can let this thing go easily, easily. And they hung in there and didn't complain. When they got the opportunity, I always try to get him in when I can. They’re just good kids and just glad that they’ve understood their role because it’s not easy”

Second baseman Noah Chase is one of those seniors, and he’s glad he gets to go to the state championship for the second time.

“It's all happened to us before,” he said. “That's how we were brought up. You'd say that you get chances, but we all love it. We're all a team. We will deal with it, especially if we get to make runs like we can. So we enjoy it.”