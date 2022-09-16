Bears vs. Packers prediction: NFL Week 2 pick, odds

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers meet in the NFL at Lambeau Field on Sunday, starting at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Packers are betting favorites against the Bears on 9/18/22, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 41.5.

This Bears-Packers betting analysis, which contains our best bet of the game, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

Key information

Date: Sunday, September 18, 2022

Sunday, September 18, 2022 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Venue: Lambeau Field

Odds and lines

Point spread: Packers -9.5 (-112), Bears +9.5 (-105)

Packers -9.5 (-112), Bears +9.5 (-105) Moneyline: Packers -450, Bears +375

Packers -450, Bears +375 Total: Over/Under 41.5 (-105/-105)

Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.

Bears vs. Packers predictions

Dimers has simulated Sunday's Bears-Packers NFL game 10,000 times using independent machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Packers have an 83% chance of winning against the Bears at Lambeau Field.

Dimers also predicts that the Packers (-9.5) have a 53% chance of covering the spread.

The Over/Under total of 41.5 points has a 56% chance of going Over.

Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing but always subject to change.

Best bet for Bears vs. Packers

Our free data-driven pick for Bears vs. Packers on Sunday is Over 41.5 points (-105).

All betting content in this article is based on world-class modeling and hundreds of different inputs to help you make smarter decisions.

Bears-Packers Week 2 player props

An exciting option to wager on Chicago vs. Green Bay without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player prop bets.

The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Bears and Packers are featured below.

According to Dimers, Green Bay's Aaron Jones has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Bears vs. Packers.

Dimers gives Jones an 11.2% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Packers RB has a 43.8% probability of reaching the end zone at any point in the game.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

Chicago Bears

David Montgomery: 8.4% probability

8.4% probability Justin Fields: 7.1% probability

7.1% probability Cole Kmet: 4.6% probability

4.6% probability Darnell Mooney: 4.5% probability

4.5% probability Khalil Herbert: 3.7% probability

Green Bay Packers

Aaron Jones: 11.2% probability

11.2% probability AJ Dillon: 8.0% probability

8.0% probability Allen Lazard: 7.8% probability

7.8% probability Robert Tonyan: 6.4% probability

6.4% probability Randall Cobb: 5.3% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

Chicago Bears

David Montgomery: 35.3% probability

35.3% probability Justin Fields: 31.2% probability

31.2% probability Darnell Mooney: 20.6% probability

20.6% probability Cole Kmet: 19.4% probability

19.4% probability Khalil Herbert: 17.8% probability

Green Bay Packers

Aaron Jones: 43.8% probability

43.8% probability AJ Dillon: 33.8% probability

33.8% probability Allen Lazard: 32.3% probability

32.3% probability Robert Tonyan: 27.5% probability

27.5% probability Randall Cobb: 23.6% probability

Bears vs. Packers score prediction

Dimers' predicted final score for Chicago vs. Green Bay at Lambeau Field has the Packers winning 26-16.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The NFL Week 2 matchup between the Bears and Packers on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 8:20 p.m. ET.

