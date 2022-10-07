Bears vs. Vikings prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 5

The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings are scheduled to meet in an NFL Week 5 game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.
The Vikings are betting favorites against the Bears on 10/9/22, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 43.5.
Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
When and where
- Date: Sunday, October 9, 2022
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
Odds and lines
- Point spread: Vikings -7.5 (-107), Bears +7.5 (+100)
- Moneyline: Vikings -350, Bears +295
- Total: Over/Under 43.5 (-114/-106)
Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.
Bears vs. Vikings predictions
Dimers has simulated Sunday's Bears-Vikings NFL game 10,000 times using trusted machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.
According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Vikings have a 75% chance of beating the Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Dimers also predicts that the Bears (+7.5) have a 52% chance of covering the spread.
The 43.5-point Over/Under has a 56% chance of going Over.
Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.
Best bet for Bears vs. Vikings
Our free data-driven pick for Bears vs. Vikings on Sunday is Over 43.5 points (-114).
All betting predictions in this article are based on world-class modeling and hundreds of different factors to help you make more informed investments.
Bears-Vikings Week 5 player props
An enjoyable way to wager on Chicago vs. Minnesota without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through prop bets.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Bears and Vikings are shown below.
According to Dimers, Minnesota's Dalvin Cook has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Bears vs. Vikings.
Dimers gives Cook a 12.9% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Vikings RB has a 50.1% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.
First touchdown scorer probabilities
Chicago Bears
- Khalil Herbert: 8.5% probability
- Justin Fields: 8.4% probability
- David Montgomery: 5.7% probability
- Darnell Mooney: 5.4% probability
- Equanimeous St. Brown: 3.6% probability
Minnesota Vikings
- Dalvin Cook: 12.9% probability
- Justin Jefferson: 12.8% probability
- Adam Thielen: 8.5% probability
- Alexander Mattison: 5.8% probability
- Irv Smith: 5.7% probability
Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities
Chicago Bears
- Khalil Herbert: 37.2% probability
- Justin Fields: 36.8% probability
- David Montgomery: 26.5% probability
- Darnell Mooney: 24.3% probability
- Equanimeous St. Brown: 17.2% probability
Minnesota Vikings
- Dalvin Cook: 50.1% probability
- Justin Jefferson: 50.1% probability
- Adam Thielen: 36.3% probability
- Alexander Mattison: 26.4% probability
- Irv Smith: 25.5% probability
Bears vs. Vikings score prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Chicago vs. Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium has the Vikings winning 26-19.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NFL Week 5 game between the Bears and Vikings on Sunday is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.
Dimers.com provides premium sports betting content to this site, including data-driven picks, analysis, and sportsbook promotions to help bettors get in on the action.