Bears vs. Vikings prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 5

The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings are scheduled to meet in an NFL Week 5 game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

The Vikings are betting favorites against the Bears on 10/9/22, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 43.5.

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings

When and where

Date: Sunday, October 9, 2022

Sunday, October 9, 2022 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

Odds and lines

Point spread: Vikings -7.5 (-107), Bears +7.5 (+100)

Vikings -7.5 (-107), Bears +7.5 (+100) Moneyline: Vikings -350, Bears +295

Vikings -350, Bears +295 Total: Over/Under 43.5 (-114/-106)

Bears vs. Vikings predictions

Dimers has simulated Sunday's Bears-Vikings NFL game 10,000 times using trusted machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Vikings have a 75% chance of beating the Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Dimers also predicts that the Bears (+7.5) have a 52% chance of covering the spread.

The 43.5-point Over/Under has a 56% chance of going Over.

Best bet for Bears vs. Vikings

Our free data-driven pick for Bears vs. Vikings on Sunday is Over 43.5 points (-114).

Bears-Vikings Week 5 player props

An enjoyable way to wager on Chicago vs. Minnesota without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through prop bets.

The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Bears and Vikings are shown below.

According to Dimers, Minnesota's Dalvin Cook has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Bears vs. Vikings.

Dimers gives Cook a 12.9% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Vikings RB has a 50.1% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

Chicago Bears

Khalil Herbert: 8.5% probability

8.5% probability Justin Fields: 8.4% probability

8.4% probability David Montgomery: 5.7% probability

5.7% probability Darnell Mooney: 5.4% probability

5.4% probability Equanimeous St. Brown: 3.6% probability

Minnesota Vikings

Dalvin Cook: 12.9% probability

12.9% probability Justin Jefferson: 12.8% probability

12.8% probability Adam Thielen: 8.5% probability

8.5% probability Alexander Mattison: 5.8% probability

5.8% probability Irv Smith: 5.7% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

Chicago Bears

Khalil Herbert: 37.2% probability

37.2% probability Justin Fields: 36.8% probability

36.8% probability David Montgomery: 26.5% probability

26.5% probability Darnell Mooney: 24.3% probability

24.3% probability Equanimeous St. Brown: 17.2% probability

Minnesota Vikings

Dalvin Cook: 50.1% probability

50.1% probability Justin Jefferson: 50.1% probability

50.1% probability Adam Thielen: 36.3% probability

36.3% probability Alexander Mattison: 26.4% probability

26.4% probability Irv Smith: 25.5% probability

Bears vs. Vikings score prediction

Dimers' predicted final score for Chicago vs. Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium has the Vikings winning 26-19.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The NFL Week 5 game between the Bears and Vikings on Sunday is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium.

