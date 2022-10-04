Colts vs. Broncos prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 5

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos meet in an NFL Week 5 game at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday, commencing at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Broncos are listed as betting favorites against the Colts on 10/6/22, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 43.5.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos

Key information

Date: Thursday, October 6, 2022

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Odds and lines

Point spread: Broncos -3.5 (+100), Colts +3.5 (-110)

Broncos -3.5 (+100), Colts +3.5 (-110) Moneyline: Broncos -174, Colts +162

Broncos -174, Colts +162 Total: Over/Under 43.5 (-105/-107)

Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.

Colts vs. Broncos predictions

Dimers has simulated Thursday's Colts-Broncos NFL matchup 10,000 times using trusted machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Broncos have a 61% chance of beating the Colts at Empower Field at Mile High.

Dimers also predicts that the Colts (+3.5) have a 59% chance of covering the spread.

The 43.5-point Over/Under is considered an equal 50-50 chance of hitting.

Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing but subject to change.

Best bet for Colts vs. Broncos

Our free data-driven pick for Colts vs. Broncos on Thursday is Colts +3.5 (-110).

All betting content in this article is based on world-class simulations and hundreds of data points to deliver you the best possible plays.

Colts-Broncos Week 5 player props

A common way to wager on Indianapolis vs. Denver without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through prop bets.

The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Colts and Broncos can be seen below.

According to Dimers, Indianapolis' Jonathan Taylor has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Colts vs. Broncos.

Dimers gives Taylor a 13.3% chance of scoring the opening TD on Thursday. The Colts RB has a 51.1% probability of reaching the end zone at any point during the game.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor: 13.3% probability

13.3% probability Michael Pittman: 7.8% probability

7.8% probability Nyheim Hines: 7.2% probability

7.2% probability Kylen Granson: 3.8% probability

3.8% probability Parris Campbell: 3.5% probability

Denver Broncos

Melvin Gordon: 10.9% probability

10.9% probability Jerry Jeudy: 9.6% probability

9.6% probability Courtland Sutton: 8.9% probability

8.9% probability KJ Hamler: 4.9% probability

4.9% probability Mike Boone: 4.7% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor: 51.1% probability

51.1% probability Michael Pittman: 34.0% probability

34.0% probability Nyheim Hines: 31.7% probability

31.7% probability Kylen Granson: 17.8% probability

17.8% probability Parris Campbell: 16.8% probability

Denver Broncos

Melvin Gordon: 45.3% probability

45.3% probability Jerry Jeudy: 40.0% probability

40.0% probability Courtland Sutton: 37.3% probability

37.3% probability KJ Hamler: 22.1% probability

22.1% probability Mike Boone: 21.5% probability

Colts vs. Broncos score prediction

Dimers' predicted final score for Indianapolis vs. Denver at Empower Field at Mile High has the Broncos winning 23-20.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The NFL Week 5 game between the Colts and Broncos on Thursday is scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.