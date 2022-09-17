Colts vs. Jaguars prediction: NFL Week 2 pick, odds

The Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars will meet in an NFL Week 2 game at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, starting at 1 p.m. ET.
The Colts are listed as betting favorites against the Jaguars on 9/18/22, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 45.5.
This Colts-Jaguars betting preview, which includes our best bet of the game, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.
Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Key information
- Date: Sunday, September 18, 2022
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
Odds and lines
- Point spread: Jaguars +3.5 (-105), Colts -3.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Jaguars +165, Colts -185
- Total: Over/Under 45.5 (-110/-110)
Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.
Colts vs. Jaguars predictions
Dimers has simulated Sunday's Colts-Jaguars NFL matchup 10,000 times using independent machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.
According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Colts have a 62% chance of beating the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
Dimers also predicts that the Jaguars (+3.5) have a 56% chance of covering the spread.
The Over/Under total of 45.5 points has a 54% chance of going Under.
Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing but always subject to change.
Best bet for Colts vs. Jaguars
Our free data-driven pick for Colts vs. Jaguars on Sunday is Jaguars +3.5 (-105).
All betting predictions in this article are based on detailed modeling and hundreds of different factors to deliver you the best possible plays.
Colts-Jaguars Week 2 player props
An exciting option to wager on Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player prop bets.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Colts and Jaguars can be seen below.
According to Dimers, Indianapolis' Jonathan Taylor has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Colts vs. Jaguars.
Dimers gives Taylor an 18.5% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Colts RB has a 64.3% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.
First touchdown scorer probabilities
Indianapolis Colts
- Jonathan Taylor: 18.5% probability
- Michael Pittman: 9.3% probability
- Nyheim Hines: 6.2% probability
- Kylen Granson: 5.9% probability
- Parris Campbell: 5.1% probability
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Christian Kirk: 7.8% probability
- Travis Etienne: 7.4% probability
- James Robinson: 7.2% probability
- Trevor Lawrence: 6.5% probability
- Marvin Jones: 4.5% probability
Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities
Indianapolis Colts
- Jonathan Taylor: 64.3% probability
- Michael Pittman: 39.1% probability
- Nyheim Hines: 28.7% probability
- Kylen Granson: 26.5% probability
- Parris Campbell: 23.4% probability
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Christian Kirk: 34.1% probability
- Travis Etienne: 33.5% probability
- James Robinson: 32.7% probability
- Trevor Lawrence: 28.5% probability
- Marvin Jones: 21.1% probability
Colts vs. Jaguars score prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville at TIAA Bank Field has the Colts winning 23-20.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NFL Week 2 game between the Colts and Jaguars on Sunday is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET at TIAA Bank Field.
Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.
Dimers.com provides premium sports betting content to this site, including data-driven picks, analysis, and sportsbook promotions to help bettors get in on the action.