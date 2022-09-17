Colts vs. Jaguars prediction: NFL Week 2 pick, odds

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

The Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars will meet in an NFL Week 2 game at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, starting at 1 p.m. ET.

The Colts are listed as betting favorites against the Jaguars on 9/18/22, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 45.5.

This Colts-Jaguars betting preview, which includes our best bet of the game, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Key information

Date: Sunday, September 18, 2022

Sunday, September 18, 2022 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Odds and lines

Point spread: Jaguars +3.5 (-105), Colts -3.5 (-110)

Jaguars +3.5 (-105), Colts -3.5 (-110) Moneyline: Jaguars +165, Colts -185

Jaguars +165, Colts -185 Total: Over/Under 45.5 (-110/-110)

Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.

Colts vs. Jaguars predictions

Dimers has simulated Sunday's Colts-Jaguars NFL matchup 10,000 times using independent machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Colts have a 62% chance of beating the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Dimers also predicts that the Jaguars (+3.5) have a 56% chance of covering the spread.

The Over/Under total of 45.5 points has a 54% chance of going Under.

Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing but always subject to change.

Best bet for Colts vs. Jaguars

Our free data-driven pick for Colts vs. Jaguars on Sunday is Jaguars +3.5 (-105).

All betting predictions in this article are based on detailed modeling and hundreds of different factors to deliver you the best possible plays.

Colts-Jaguars Week 2 player props

An exciting option to wager on Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player prop bets.

The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Colts and Jaguars can be seen below.

According to Dimers, Indianapolis' Jonathan Taylor has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Colts vs. Jaguars.

Dimers gives Taylor an 18.5% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Colts RB has a 64.3% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor: 18.5% probability

18.5% probability Michael Pittman: 9.3% probability

9.3% probability Nyheim Hines: 6.2% probability

6.2% probability Kylen Granson: 5.9% probability

5.9% probability Parris Campbell: 5.1% probability

Jacksonville Jaguars

Christian Kirk: 7.8% probability

7.8% probability Travis Etienne: 7.4% probability

7.4% probability James Robinson: 7.2% probability

7.2% probability Trevor Lawrence: 6.5% probability

6.5% probability Marvin Jones: 4.5% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor: 64.3% probability

64.3% probability Michael Pittman: 39.1% probability

39.1% probability Nyheim Hines: 28.7% probability

28.7% probability Kylen Granson: 26.5% probability

26.5% probability Parris Campbell: 23.4% probability

Jacksonville Jaguars

Christian Kirk: 34.1% probability

34.1% probability Travis Etienne: 33.5% probability

33.5% probability James Robinson: 32.7% probability

32.7% probability Trevor Lawrence: 28.5% probability

28.5% probability Marvin Jones: 21.1% probability

Colts vs. Jaguars score prediction

Dimers' predicted final score for Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville at TIAA Bank Field has the Colts winning 23-20.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The NFL Week 2 game between the Colts and Jaguars on Sunday is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET at TIAA Bank Field.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.