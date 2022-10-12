Commanders vs. Bears prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 6

The Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears meet in the NFL at Soldier Field on Thursday, beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET.
The Bears are listed as betting favorites against the Commanders on 10/13/22, with the Over/Under set at 37.5 for total points scored.
This Commanders-Bears betting analysis, which includes game predictions and odds, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.
Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears
When and where
- Date: Thursday, October 13, 2022
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Soldier Field
Odds and lines
- Point spread: Bears -1.5 (-110), Commanders +1.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Bears -110, Commanders +102
- Total: Over/Under 37.5 (-107/-107)
Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.
Commanders vs. Bears predictions
Dimers has simulated Thursday's Commanders-Bears NFL game 10,000 times using advanced data and analytics to predict the most likely outcomes.
According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Bears have a 52% chance of beating the Commanders at Soldier Field.
Dimers also predicts that the Commanders (+1.5) have a 53% chance of covering the spread.
The 37.5-point Over/Under has a 52% chance of going Over.
Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing but subject to change.
Best bet for Commanders vs. Bears
Our free computer pick for Commanders vs. Bears on Thursday is Commanders +1.5 (-110).
All betting predictions in this article are based on detailed simulations and hundreds of different factors to deliver you the best possible plays.
Commanders-Bears Week 6 player props
A great option to wager on Washington vs. Chicago without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player props.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Commanders and Bears are shown below.
According to Dimers, Chicago's Justin Fields has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Commanders vs. Bears.
Dimers gives Fields a 10.1% chance of scoring the opening TD on Thursday. The Bears QB has a 37.6% probability of registering an anytime touchdown.
First touchdown scorer probabilities
Washington Commanders
- Terry McLaurin: 7.6% probability
- Antonio Gibson: 6.9% probability
- Brian Robinson: 6.5% probability
- Curtis Samuel: 6.4% probability
- Dyami Brown: 5.2% probability
Chicago Bears
- Justin Fields: 10.1% probability
- David Montgomery: 9.0% probability
- Cole Kmet: 7.2% probability
- Darnell Mooney: 7.1% probability
- Equanimeous St. Brown: 4.1% probability
Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities
Washington Commanders
- Terry McLaurin: 29.5% probability
- Antonio Gibson: 26.5% probability
- Brian Robinson: 25.5% probability
- Curtis Samuel: 25.2% probability
- Dyami Brown: 21.3% probability
Chicago Bears
- Justin Fields: 37.6% probability
- David Montgomery: 33.6% probability
- Cole Kmet: 28.3% probability
- Darnell Mooney: 26.9% probability
- Equanimeous St. Brown: 16.8% probability
Commanders vs. Bears score prediction
Dimers' predicted score for Washington vs. Chicago at Soldier Field is Commanders 19-19 Bears.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NFL Week 6 matchup between the Commanders and Bears on Thursday is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. ET at Soldier Field.
Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.
Dimers.com provides premium sports betting content to this site, including data-driven picks, analysis, and sportsbook promotions to help bettors get in on the action.