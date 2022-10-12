Commanders vs. Bears prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 6

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

The Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears meet in the NFL at Soldier Field on Thursday, beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Bears are listed as betting favorites against the Commanders on 10/13/22, with the Over/Under set at 37.5 for total points scored.

This Commanders-Bears betting analysis, which includes game predictions and odds, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.

Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears

When and where

Date: Thursday, October 13, 2022

Thursday, October 13, 2022 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Venue: Soldier Field

Odds and lines

Point spread: Bears -1.5 (-110), Commanders +1.5 (-110)

Bears -1.5 (-110), Commanders +1.5 (-110) Moneyline: Bears -110, Commanders +102

Bears -110, Commanders +102 Total: Over/Under 37.5 (-107/-107)

Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.

Commanders vs. Bears predictions

Dimers has simulated Thursday's Commanders-Bears NFL game 10,000 times using advanced data and analytics to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Bears have a 52% chance of beating the Commanders at Soldier Field.

Dimers also predicts that the Commanders (+1.5) have a 53% chance of covering the spread.

The 37.5-point Over/Under has a 52% chance of going Over.

Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing but subject to change.

Best bet for Commanders vs. Bears

Our free computer pick for Commanders vs. Bears on Thursday is Commanders +1.5 (-110).

All betting predictions in this article are based on detailed simulations and hundreds of different factors to deliver you the best possible plays.

Commanders-Bears Week 6 player props

A great option to wager on Washington vs. Chicago without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player props.

The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Commanders and Bears are shown below.

According to Dimers, Chicago's Justin Fields has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Commanders vs. Bears.

Dimers gives Fields a 10.1% chance of scoring the opening TD on Thursday. The Bears QB has a 37.6% probability of registering an anytime touchdown.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

Washington Commanders

Terry McLaurin: 7.6% probability

7.6% probability Antonio Gibson: 6.9% probability

6.9% probability Brian Robinson: 6.5% probability

6.5% probability Curtis Samuel: 6.4% probability

6.4% probability Dyami Brown: 5.2% probability

Chicago Bears

Justin Fields: 10.1% probability

10.1% probability David Montgomery: 9.0% probability

9.0% probability Cole Kmet: 7.2% probability

7.2% probability Darnell Mooney: 7.1% probability

7.1% probability Equanimeous St. Brown: 4.1% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

Washington Commanders

Terry McLaurin: 29.5% probability

29.5% probability Antonio Gibson: 26.5% probability

26.5% probability Brian Robinson: 25.5% probability

25.5% probability Curtis Samuel: 25.2% probability

25.2% probability Dyami Brown: 21.3% probability

Chicago Bears

Justin Fields: 37.6% probability

37.6% probability David Montgomery: 33.6% probability

33.6% probability Cole Kmet: 28.3% probability

28.3% probability Darnell Mooney: 26.9% probability

26.9% probability Equanimeous St. Brown: 16.8% probability

Commanders vs. Bears score prediction

Dimers' predicted score for Washington vs. Chicago at Soldier Field is Commanders 19-19 Bears.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The NFL Week 6 matchup between the Commanders and Bears on Thursday is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. ET at Soldier Field.

