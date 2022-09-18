DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200 for any NFL Week 2 Matchup

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

Football fans betting on any NFL matchup today can use this DraftKings promo code to get a Bet $5, Win $200 bonus by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. The Bucs vs. Saints kicks off at 1pm ET, don’t miss out.

The $200 bonus is available now to new DraftKings users wanting to bet on any NFL Week 2 action this week as interest in sports betting grows across the United States.

Grab your $200 bonus via our DraftKings promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

New $200 Bonus With DraftKings Promo Code

Football betting has taken off in America this year and prospective bettors can capitalize with a huge $200 bonus when you bet $5 with DraftKings Sportsbook – that's effectively moneyline odds of +2000. Simply click on any one of the links on this page to immediately trigger the $200 promotion from one of our favorite online sportsbooks in DraftKings.

DraftKings has an outstanding Bet $5, Get $200 bonus for customers who create a new sportsbook account to use on any NFL game.

Joining DraftKings Sportsbook using any of the links found on this page will automatically trigger the bonus offer once clicked – no promo code required. DraftKings Sportsbook is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

Bet on Sports Week 2 at DraftKings

As NFL fans saw in Week 1 with the Giants’ shocking defeat of the Titans, anything is possible in 2022. Look for more upsets in Week 2, as pre-season contenders San Francisco and Dallas both attempt to overcome key injuries and rebound from 0-1 starts. Add to that a rematch of so many AFC championships between Pittsburgh and New England, and Week 2 should be action packed from start to finish.

Other matchups to look out for include:

Dolphins vs. Ravens

Titans vs. Bills

Bears vs. Packers

DraftKings Promo Code - Incredible Value

It's worth considering just how valuable this sportsbook bonus is. You get access to $200, paid in the form of site credit instantly, just for joining one of nation's most trusted sportsbooks in DraftKings!

Also, this promo is valid for any NFL Week 2 game you can bet on. While you can't redeem site credit as cash there and then, the bonus credit gives you free money to wager on any other event of your choice.

New players can get a Bet $5, Get $200 bonus for any NFL game without a promo code. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.

Register With No DraftKings Promo Code Needed

There is no better legal sportsbook offer to grab than this Bet $5, Get $200 promo from DraftKings for any NFL Week 2 game today. Signing up and redeeming this offer only takes a few steps:

Click or tap on any of the links on this page to automatically trigger the promo, including ➡️ here ⬅️.

Set up an account by inputting basic information.

Deposit via any of the available banking methods.

Place a $5 bet on any NFL game today and win $200 instantly.

Remember, this DraftKings promo applies to bets on the moneyline, point spread, total, player and team props, parlays, and to all bets made in real time.

‍If you've never bet on sports before, or you're just curious to see how DraftKings stacks up against the competition, there is no better way to get involved.

Secure a $200 bonus for any NFL Week 2 game without a DraftKings promo code when you click ➡️ here ⬅️.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.