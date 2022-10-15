Jaguars vs. Colts prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 6

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts meet in the NFL at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, starting at 1 p.m. ET.

The Colts are betting favorites against the Jaguars on 10/16/22, with the Over/Under set at 41.5 for total points scored.

This Jaguars-Colts betting preview, which contains game predictions and odds, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts

Key information

Date: Sunday, October 16, 2022

Sunday, October 16, 2022 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Odds and lines

Point spread: Colts -2 (-110), Jaguars +2 (-105)

Colts -2 (-110), Jaguars +2 (-105) Moneyline: Colts -130, Jaguars +114

Colts -130, Jaguars +114 Total: Over/Under 41.5 (-114/-106)

Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.

Jaguars vs. Colts predictions

Dimers has simulated Sunday's Jaguars-Colts NFL game 10,000 times using independent data and modeling to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Colts have a 57% chance of beating the Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Dimers also predicts that the bookies have got it right and both the Jaguars and Colts have a 50% chance of covering the spread.

The Over/Under total of 41.5 points has a 52% chance of going Over.

Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing but always subject to change.

Best bet for Jaguars vs. Colts

Our free computer pick for Jaguars vs. Colts on Sunday is Colts moneyline (-130).

Jaguars-Colts Week 6 player props

An exciting option to wager on Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player props.

The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Jaguars and Colts are listed below.

According to Dimers, Indianapolis' Jonathan Taylor has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Jaguars vs. Colts.

Dimers gives Taylor a 12.9% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Colts RB has a 49.4% probability of registering an anytime touchdown.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

Jacksonville Jaguars

James Robinson: 9.9% probability

9.9% probability Christian Kirk: 8.9% probability

8.9% probability Travis Etienne: 7.8% probability

7.8% probability Zay Jones: 6.5% probability

6.5% probability Marvin Jones: 5.5% probability

Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor: 12.9% probability

12.9% probability Michael Pittman: 9.0% probability

9.0% probability Alec Pierce: 6.6% probability

6.6% probability Nyheim Hines: 6.1% probability

6.1% probability Mo Alie-Cox: 4.9% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

Jacksonville Jaguars

James Robinson: 39.5% probability

39.5% probability Christian Kirk: 35.7% probability

35.7% probability Travis Etienne: 32.8% probability

32.8% probability Zay Jones: 27.5% probability

27.5% probability Marvin Jones: 23.3% probability

Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor: 49.4% probability

49.4% probability Michael Pittman: 36.9% probability

36.9% probability Alec Pierce: 27.5% probability

27.5% probability Nyheim Hines: 27.2% probability

27.2% probability Mo Alie-Cox: 21.9% probability

Jaguars vs. Colts score prediction

Dimers' predicted final score for Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium has the Colts winning 21-20.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The NFL Week 6 matchup between the Jaguars and Colts on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.