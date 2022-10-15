Jaguars vs. Colts prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 6

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts meet in the NFL at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, starting at 1 p.m. ET.
The Colts are betting favorites against the Jaguars on 10/16/22, with the Over/Under set at 41.5 for total points scored.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts
Key information
- Date: Sunday, October 16, 2022
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
Odds and lines
- Point spread: Colts -2 (-110), Jaguars +2 (-105)
- Moneyline: Colts -130, Jaguars +114
- Total: Over/Under 41.5 (-114/-106)
Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.
Jaguars vs. Colts predictions
Dimers has simulated Sunday's Jaguars-Colts NFL game 10,000 times using independent data and modeling to predict the most likely outcomes.
According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Colts have a 57% chance of beating the Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Dimers also predicts that the bookies have got it right and both the Jaguars and Colts have a 50% chance of covering the spread.
The Over/Under total of 41.5 points has a 52% chance of going Over.
Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing but always subject to change.
Best bet for Jaguars vs. Colts
Our free computer pick for Jaguars vs. Colts on Sunday is Colts moneyline (-130).
All betting content in this article is based on world-class modeling and hundreds of data points to deliver you the best possible plays.
Jaguars-Colts Week 6 player props
An exciting option to wager on Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player props.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Jaguars and Colts are listed below.
According to Dimers, Indianapolis' Jonathan Taylor has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Jaguars vs. Colts.
Dimers gives Taylor a 12.9% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Colts RB has a 49.4% probability of registering an anytime touchdown.
First touchdown scorer probabilities
Jacksonville Jaguars
- James Robinson: 9.9% probability
- Christian Kirk: 8.9% probability
- Travis Etienne: 7.8% probability
- Zay Jones: 6.5% probability
- Marvin Jones: 5.5% probability
Indianapolis Colts
- Jonathan Taylor: 12.9% probability
- Michael Pittman: 9.0% probability
- Alec Pierce: 6.6% probability
- Nyheim Hines: 6.1% probability
- Mo Alie-Cox: 4.9% probability
Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities
Jacksonville Jaguars
- James Robinson: 39.5% probability
- Christian Kirk: 35.7% probability
- Travis Etienne: 32.8% probability
- Zay Jones: 27.5% probability
- Marvin Jones: 23.3% probability
Indianapolis Colts
- Jonathan Taylor: 49.4% probability
- Michael Pittman: 36.9% probability
- Alec Pierce: 27.5% probability
- Nyheim Hines: 27.2% probability
- Mo Alie-Cox: 21.9% probability
Jaguars vs. Colts score prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium has the Colts winning 21-20.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NFL Week 6 matchup between the Jaguars and Colts on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.
