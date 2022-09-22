Notre Dame vs. North Carolina prediction, point spread for CFB Saturday (9/24/22)

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

Notre Dame and North Carolina are scheduled to meet in a college football matchup at Kenan Memorial Stadium on Saturday, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.

North Carolina is the betting favorite against Notre Dame on 9/24/22, with the Over/Under set at 56.5 for total points scored.

This Notre Dame-North Carolina betting analysis, which features our best bet of the game, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina

Key information

Date: Saturday, September 24, 2022

Saturday, September 24, 2022 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Odds and lines

Point spread: North Carolina -1.5 (-107), Notre Dame +1.5 (-105)

North Carolina -1.5 (-107), Notre Dame +1.5 (-105) Moneyline: North Carolina -120, Notre Dame +105

North Carolina -120, Notre Dame +105 Total: Over/Under 56.5 (-110/-110)

Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina predictions

Dimers has simulated Saturday's Notre Dame-North Carolina college football matchup 10,000 times using independent data and modeling to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, North Carolina has a 59% chance of beating Notre Dame at Kenan Memorial Stadium.

Dimers also predicts that North Carolina (-1.5) has a 58% chance of covering the spread.

The 56.5-point Over/Under has a 54% chance of going Under.

Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing but subject to change.

Best bet for Notre Dame vs. North Carolina

Our free data-driven pick for Notre Dame vs. North Carolina on Saturday is North Carolina -1.5 (-107).

All betting content in this article is based on world-class modeling and hundreds of different factors to serve you the best possible plays.

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina score prediction

Dimers' predicted final score for Notre Dame vs. North Carolina at Kenan Memorial Stadium has North Carolina winning 28-25.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The college football matchup between Notre Dame and North Carolina on Saturday is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET.

