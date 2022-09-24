Texans vs. Bears prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 3

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

The Houston Texans and Chicago Bears meet in an NFL Week 3 game at Soldier Field on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

The Bears are listed as betting favorites against the Texans on 9/25/22, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 40.5.

This Texans-Bears betting analysis, which includes our best bet of the game, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.

Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears

When and where

Date: Sunday, September 25, 2022

Sunday, September 25, 2022 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Soldier Field

Odds and lines

Point spread: Bears -2.5 (-114), Texans +2.5 (+105)

Bears -2.5 (-114), Texans +2.5 (+105) Moneyline: Bears -144, Texans +130

Bears -144, Texans +130 Total: Over/Under 40.5 (-108/-112)

Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.

Texans vs. Bears predictions

Dimers has simulated Sunday's Texans-Bears NFL matchup 10,000 times using trusted machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Bears have a 59% chance of winning against the Texans at Soldier Field.

Dimers also predicts that the bookmakers have got it right and both the Texans and Bears have a 50% chance of covering the spread.

The Over/Under total of 40.5 points has a 51% chance of going Under.

Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Best bet for Texans vs. Bears

Our free data-driven pick for Texans vs. Bears on Sunday is Texans +2.5 (+105).

Texans-Bears Week 3 player props

A great way to wager on Houston vs. Chicago without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through prop bets.

The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Texans and Bears are featured below.

According to Dimers, Chicago's David Montgomery has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Texans vs. Bears.

Dimers gives Montgomery a 12.5% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Bears RB has a 46.3% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

Houston Texans

Dameon Pierce: 9.4% probability

9.4% probability Brandin Cooks: 7.3% probability

7.3% probability O.J. Howard: 7.2% probability

7.2% probability Nico Collins: 7.0% probability

7.0% probability Rex Burkhead: 4.5% probability

Chicago Bears

David Montgomery: 12.5% probability

12.5% probability Justin Fields: 9.5% probability

9.5% probability Khalil Herbert: 6.1% probability

6.1% probability Darnell Mooney: 5.5% probability

5.5% probability Velus Jones: 4.8% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

Houston Texans

Dameon Pierce: 36.9% probability

36.9% probability Brandin Cooks: 29.5% probability

29.5% probability Nico Collins: 29.3% probability

29.3% probability O.J. Howard: 28.9% probability

28.9% probability Rex Burkhead: 19.4% probability

Chicago Bears

David Montgomery: 46.3% probability

46.3% probability Justin Fields: 37.1% probability

37.1% probability Khalil Herbert: 24.9% probability

24.9% probability Darnell Mooney: 23.7% probability

23.7% probability Velus Jones: 20.9% probability

Texans vs. Bears score prediction

Dimers' predicted final score for Houston vs. Chicago at Soldier Field has the Bears winning 21-19.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The NFL Week 3 game between the Texans and Bears on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET at Soldier Field.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.