Titans vs. Colts prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 4

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts are scheduled to meet in an NFL Week 4 game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

The Colts are betting favorites against the Titans on 10/2/22, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 43.

This Titans-Colts betting preview, which features our best bet of the game, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.

BetMGM is giving new users $200 if either the Titans or Colts score a touchdown on Sunday. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to claim. No promo code needed.

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts

When and where

Date: Sunday, October 2, 2022

Sunday, October 2, 2022 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Odds and lines

Point spread: Colts -4.5 (-105), Titans +4.5 (-125)

Colts -4.5 (-105), Titans +4.5 (-125) Moneyline: Colts -178, Titans +158

Colts -178, Titans +158 Total: Over/Under 43 (-107/-107)

Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.

Titans vs. Colts predictions

Dimers has simulated Sunday's Titans-Colts NFL matchup 10,000 times using independent data and modeling to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Colts have a 63% chance of beating the Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Dimers also predicts that the Titans (+4.5) have a 59% chance of covering the spread.

The 43-point Over/Under has a 53% chance of going Over.

Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to trigger BetMGM's NFL Bet $10, Get $200 promo for Titans vs. Colts. New customers only.

Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing but subject to change.

Best bet for Titans vs. Colts

Our free data-driven pick for Titans vs. Colts on Sunday is Titans +4.5 (-125).

➡️ Bet now ⬅️ with BetMGM.

All betting content in this article is based on world-class simulations and hundreds of different factors to deliver you the best possible plays.

Titans-Colts Week 4 player props

An enjoyable way to wager on Tennessee vs. Indianapolis without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player props.

The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Titans and Colts are featured below.

According to Dimers, Indianapolis' Jonathan Taylor has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Titans vs. Colts.

Dimers gives Taylor a 14.9% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Colts RB has a 55.5% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

Tennessee Titans

Derrick Henry: 14.1% probability

14.1% probability Robert Woods: 7.4% probability

7.4% probability Treylon Burks: 6.9% probability

6.9% probability Ryan Tannehill: 3.9% probability

3.9% probability Geoff Swaim: 3.2% probability

Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor: 14.9% probability

14.9% probability Michael Pittman: 8.7% probability

8.7% probability Nyheim Hines: 6.6% probability

6.6% probability Alec Pierce: 4.6% probability

4.6% probability Kylen Granson: 4.1% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

Tennessee Titans

Derrick Henry: 53.5% probability

53.5% probability Robert Woods: 31.8% probability

31.8% probability Treylon Burks: 30.1% probability

30.1% probability Ryan Tannehill: 17.7% probability

17.7% probability Geoff Swaim: 15.9% probability

Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor: 55.5% probability

55.5% probability Michael Pittman: 35.3% probability

35.3% probability Nyheim Hines: 28.3% probability

28.3% probability Alec Pierce: 21.6% probability

21.6% probability Kylen Granson: 19.1% probability

Bet $10, Win $200 if either the Titans or Colts score a TD in NFL Week 4. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to redeem from BetMGM.

Titans vs. Colts score prediction

Dimers' predicted final score for Tennessee vs. Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium has the Colts winning 23-20.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The NFL Week 4 matchup between the Titans and Colts on Sunday is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.