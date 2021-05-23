Big inning carries RailCats to series win

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

RailCats rout Apollos, win series: Nine straight batters reached safely as the RailCats scored eight runs in the seventh inning to break a tie en route to an 11-2 win over the Houston Apollos Sunday at U.S. Steel Yard. Nikola Vasic had his second straight three-hit game and drove in two runs for Gary (3-3), while Jesus Marriaga had two hits and three RBIs, and Raymond Jones added two hits. Adam Heidenfelder got the win in relief, striking out seven in four innings. The RailCats won two of three in the series and host Kane County at 7:10 p.m. Monday.

WOMEN'S PRO BASKETBALL

Sky fall to Liberty: Betnijah Laney scored 20 points, Sabrina Ionescu had 19 points and 12 assists and the visiting New York Liberty overcame 22 turnovers to beat the Chicago Sky 93-85. Ionescu was 7 of 13 from the field and hit five of New York’s franchise record-tying 14 3-pointers. Rebecca Allen and Jazmine Jones hit back-to-back 3s to close the third quarter with a four-point lead and the Sky (1-2) trailed the rest of the way. Diamond DeShields led Chicago with 22 points. Candace Parker did not play because of an injury.

Fever pick up first win: Kelsey Mitchell scored 18 points and the Indiana Fever beat the visiting Washington Mystics 89-77 for their first victory of the season. Teaira McCowan had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Jessica Breland added 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Indiana (1-4).

