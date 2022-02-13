Bishop Noll hockey beats Crown Point to win Roper Cup

Noll wins Roper Cup: Bishop Noll defeated Crown Point 4-1 over the weekend to win the Illiana High School Hockey League's Roper Cup. Owen Rycerz had a goal and an assist for Noll, which also had goals from Jack Pfeiffer, Austin Kessel and Ricky Bozek. Donovan Hicks scored for Crown Point. In the semifinals, Noll edged Munster 4-3 in overtime and Crown Point downed Lake Central 4-1. Aiden Klen scored the game-winner for Noll off Adyn Konchar's team-high 25th assist of the season. In other league news, the 2022 Bruce Hamilton Scholarship winners were named: Munster's EJ Boersma, Noll's Pfeiffer, Lake Central's Bryce Keslin and Crown Point's Alex Yadron.

Chesterton the unanimous pick for top spot: Chesterton received all 20 first-place votes to remain No. 1 in the latest Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys all-class rankings. The Trojans (20-0) are joined in the poll by Duneland Athletic Conference rival Valparaiso (18-3), which rose three spots to No. 7. Both 6-0 in the conference, the teams will meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Chesterton for the DAC title. Also receiving votes in the poll was 21st Century (15-3).

No. 18 Notre Dame falls to No. 3 Louisville: Kianna Smith scored 17 points, Hailey Van Lith added 16 and No. 3 Louisville outscored No. 18 Notre Dame 29-6 over parts of the middle two quarters for a 73-47 home win on Sunday. Louisville (22-2, 13-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) took control of an initially close contest late in the second quarter after two quick fouls sent 6-foot-3 Fighting Irish forward Maya Dodson to the bench with 3:54 left. The Cardinals followed with six points over 1:16 for a 27-19 lead before Hall added a 3-pointer and Kianna Smith two free throws to cap the 11-2 spurt for a 32-21 halftime lead. Chelsea Hall's six consecutive points keyed Louisville's 11-0 spurt coming out of the break and eventual 18-4 run that broke the game open at 52-25. The Cardinals easily maintained a 20-point cushion to earn their seventh series win in eight meetings against Notre Dame (19-6, 10-4). Sonia Citron had 13 points and Olivia Miles 11 for the Irish, who had won five of six including an upset of then-No. 3 North Carolina State on Feb. 1.