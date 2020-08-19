You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bishop Noll on the long road back
alert top story urgent
Prep football | GSSC Preview

Bishop Noll on the long road back

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — This was supposed to be the year where it all came together for Bishop Noll.

Two years removed from shutting down its football program due to a lack of numbers in the program and one year after the Warriors were limited to playing just four games, the 2020 season was supposed to be when things returned to normal.

Then COVID-19 happened, upending every part of the world, including Bishop Noll’s schedule.

First it was Illinois putting football on hold for the fall, which eliminated the Week 3 game against Norridge Ridgewood. Then it was Gavit cancelling its football season, which in turn wiped out Bishop Noll’s season opener Friday.

“I don’t think anything could prepare any coach for this,” Bishop Noll coach Wayne Racine said. “This is at times bizarre and at times obscene. We just have to get through this. Our kids have proven to be pretty resilient through all of this.”

The players have plenty of experience with things going sideways. From the 2018 season starting with just 16 players at practice to hearing the program would be shuttered for two seasons. Racine helped build the program back on the strength of younger players to get to the point where they played a handful of games last season.

“We just want to get out there and play football again,” junior lineman Zachary Plebanski said. “We want to give it everything we have this year so we can get ready for a great senior year.”

The program has fallen on hard times in the loss column, dropping 37 straight games, with the last win coming on Sept. 26, 2014. There’s a long way to go to get back to the glory years of the 70’s and 80’s. The current players aren’t deterred by Noll’s recent history.

“We want to be part of one of Noll’s best teams in school history,” Plebanski said. “That’s what we’re working toward.” Workouts have been spirited ever since the team reconvened after last season. Players like Plebanski, Marrell Taylor and James Beasley helped lead spirited weight room sessions that brought the team together. The three juniors have provided a backbone to the team along with quarterback Willie Feagin and lineman Kyle Elkins.

“Playing football and being out on the field is what we’ve all been working for all year,” Taylor said. “We want to play so bad. We just have to wait a little longer. This give us more time to practice.”

Having an open date on Friday has given Racine and his coaching staff more time to work on the little things. The fourth-year coach spent more than 20 minutes working with a pair of long snappers on Tuesday. It was monotonous work for all involved, but more importantly, it was football.

“Every second you’re on the field, it’s an opportunity to work and get better,” Beasley said. “We want to stay with that same mentality that we get to continue to work.”

Racine isn’t naïve. He knows that this season isn’t promised to anyone. He also knows that his program has spent two years navigating through a terrain of uncertainty that has perhaps prepared the players for the 2020 season of unpredictability. If anything, it’s an experience that the Warriors have had that no other program has experienced.

“They all know that a lot of things can be taken away from them,” Racine said. “In some ways, these guys have been counted out. They’re restoring pride back in Bishop Noll. It’s a sense of pride that they’re going to go out and be different, to do something different.”

When the Warriors finally do return to the field for a varsity contest on Aug. 28 at Calumet Christian, it will be the culmination of two years of hard work and it will finally be time to focus on football.

“It’s going to be better than Christmas,” Beasley said.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep schedule
Sports

Prep schedule

  • Updated

Prep football scrimmages and prep schedule for Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Munster and Chesterton latest to halt practices

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts