Bishop Noll on the long road back

HAMMOND — This was supposed to be the year where it all came together for Bishop Noll.

Two years removed from shutting down its football program due to a lack of numbers in the program and one year after the Warriors were limited to playing just four games, the 2020 season was supposed to be when things returned to normal.

Then COVID-19 happened, upending every part of the world, including Bishop Noll’s schedule.

First it was Illinois putting football on hold for the fall, which eliminated the Week 3 game against Norridge Ridgewood. Then it was Gavit cancelling its football season, which in turn wiped out Bishop Noll’s season opener Friday.

“I don’t think anything could prepare any coach for this,” Bishop Noll coach Wayne Racine said. “This is at times bizarre and at times obscene. We just have to get through this. Our kids have proven to be pretty resilient through all of this.”

The players have plenty of experience with things going sideways. From the 2018 season starting with just 16 players at practice to hearing the program would be shuttered for two seasons. Racine helped build the program back on the strength of younger players to get to the point where they played a handful of games last season.