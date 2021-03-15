Bishop Noll's Courtney Blakely, Michigan City's Trinity Thompson named Indiana All-Stars

Courtney Blakely knew all about the Indiana All-Star team from stories that she heard from her mother, Angela Hamblin-Blakely.
Now the Bishop Noll senior gets to make her own stories.
Blakely was one of 14 seniors named to the Indiana All-Star team on Monday afternoon along with Michigan City forward Trinity Thompson. Blakely led the state in scoring with 31.7 points per game.
“I was just overwhelmed when I got the phone call,” Blakely said. “It was really cool, especially because this is a generational thing. My mom has always been telling me that we have generational powers and for it to really come true is something special.”
Hamblin-Blakely still has her warmups from 1994 when she was named an Indiana All-Star. The former WNBA player cherished her time playing with and against the best players in the state as well as the two games against Kentucky. Blakely will get that opportunity when she plays against the Indiana Junior All-Stars on June 8 as a lead up to a pair of games against Kentucky on June 11-12.
“I’ll never forget the experience that I had and I know that Courtney is in for a treat when she gets down to Indianapolis,” Hamblin-Blakely said. “I don’t even know how to put into words how proud I am of Courtney.”
Thompson was celebrating her older sister’s birthday Sunday when she received word that she made the team. Her entire family joined in the celebration by leaping for joy before they settled into “all smiles for the rest of the day.” Thompson will have a busy early June between playing a pair of games against Kentucky and then moving to Northern Kentucky the next week.
“We play our games and then I actually graduate on the 13th,” Thompson said. “Then, I’ll be moving to school for summer camp. It’s going to be an exciting time.”
The rest of the roster include Ally Becki (Brownsburg), Madelyn Bischoff (Roncalli), Katie Burton (Fishers), Kaitlyn Costner (Penn), Bridget Dunn (Carmel), Sydney Jaynes (Trinity Lutheran), Chloe McKnight (Bedford North Lawrence), Meg Newman (North Central), Vanessa Shafford (Linton-Stockton), Brynn Shoup-Hill (Goshen), Jayla Smith (Lawrence North) and Ariana Wiggins (Heritage Christian). Dunn is injured and is not expected to play in the games.
Head coach is Jeff Allen of Bedford North Lawrence, while the assistants are Donna Buckley of Noblesville and Doug Springer of Northridge.
While Thompson knows where she is heading in the fall, Blakely is still undecided. The 5-foot-7 guard holds an offer from Indiana State and has interest from schools across the country, but the COVID-19 pandemic has limited her exposure.
“This is the perfect storm for Courtney, but it’s going to give her the best situation possible,” Hamblin-Blakely said. “I believe all of this is going to work together for the good of her and the good of the school that she chooses.”
While Blakely and Thompson will be teammates in June, the pair are competing with each other, as well as the other 12 players on the team for the title of Indiana Miss Basketball. Finalists will be announced this week with the award given later this month.
“I’m very excited for that opportunity,” Blakely said. “It’s what I’ve been dreaming about since I was a little girl.”