Bishop Noll's Courtney Blakely, Michigan City's Trinity Thompson named Indiana All-Stars

Courtney Blakely knew all about the Indiana All-Star team from stories that she heard from her mother, Angela Hamblin-Blakely.

Now the Bishop Noll senior gets to make her own stories.

Blakely was one of 14 seniors named to the Indiana All-Star team on Monday afternoon along with Michigan City forward Trinity Thompson. Blakely led the state in scoring with 31.7 points per game.

“I was just overwhelmed when I got the phone call,” Blakely said. “It was really cool, especially because this is a generational thing. My mom has always been telling me that we have generational powers and for it to really come true is something special.”

Hamblin-Blakely still has her warmups from 1994 when she was named an Indiana All-Star. The former WNBA player cherished her time playing with and against the best players in the state as well as the two games against Kentucky. Blakely will get that opportunity when she plays against the Indiana Junior All-Stars on June 8 as a lead up to a pair of games against Kentucky on June 11-12.

“I’ll never forget the experience that I had and I know that Courtney is in for a treat when she gets down to Indianapolis,” Hamblin-Blakely said. “I don’t even know how to put into words how proud I am of Courtney.”