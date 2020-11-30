BJ Jones, Andrean ready to make another run

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s just being more confident in myself,” Jones said. “This year, I’m coming in more confident and I know that I have to score for us to win games.”

To that end, Jones spent a lot of time in the gym getting up shots over the summer. He made some slight adjustments to his form.

“He’s gotten better each and every year and I expect a big year from him,” Stangel said. “He’s worked hard. He’s put the time in.”

The mid-range jumper that’s become a less popular shot in the game, in general, is where Jones makes his biggest impact. He’s also athletic enough to get to the rim. Stangel said if the outside shot becomes more reliable for Jones, it will open things up even more.

He’s seen interest from some mid major Division I schools, along with several Division II and III programs. He’s been in “solid contact” with Franklin College and Wabash, he said.

The 59ers have a few goals to accomplish before Jones leaves, though.

Andrean is an experienced group that believes it knows how to win. Several players own championship rings from 2019, led by the senior trio of Jones, Nicky Flesher and Deshon Burnett. The group learned a few more lessons in a disappointing 11th grade campaign.

“Sophomore year, there was a lot of adversity but last year there was way more. We learned how to fight through that adversity and stay positive,” Jones said. “I think it really paid off for this year. The goal is obviously to try to do what we did two years ago.”

