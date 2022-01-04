 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blackhawks acquire Lafferty from Penguins
0 Comments
alert urgent

Blackhawks acquire Lafferty from Penguins

  • Updated
  • 0
Sabres Penguins Hockey

Pittsburgh Penguins winger Sam Lafferty (18) and Buffalo Sabres defenseman Casey Fitzgerald (45) battle for position during a game last month. Lafferty was traded to the Blackhawks on Wednesday.

 Mike Clark

PRO HOCKEY

Blackhawks acquire Lafferty from Penguins: The Blackhawks on Wednesday announced that they have acquired forward Sam Lafferty from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Alex Nylander. Lafferty will be assigned to the active roster and wear No. 24. Lafferty, 26, has recorded two assists in 10 games with Pittsburgh this season. During the 2020-21 campaign, Lafferty notched six assist, and registered NHL career highs in games played (50), goals (6), assists (7) and points (13) during the 2019-20 season. He also appeared in one Stanley Cup Playoff game during the 2020 postseason.

McDavid on COVID list; more games postponed: Edmonton captain and reigning league MVP Connor McDavid went on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list Wednesday, while the Dallas Stars and their captain Jamie Benn prepared to return to the ice after missing six games over 2 1/2 weeks because of virus issues. McDavid, forward Derek Ryan and defenseman Tyson Barrie were placed in COVID-19 protocols before the Oilers’ game Wednesday night at Toronto. McDavid hadn’t missed any of Edmonton’s first 33 games. Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews was cleared for that game after a second false positive scare in recent weeks. On Wednesday night, the NHL postponed three more games in Canadian cities because of the current attendance restrictions in some provinces. The league said the games — New Jersey at Montreal on Saturday night, New Jersey at Toronto on Jan. 17 and Chicago at Edmonton on Jan. 18 — will be rescheduled for later in the season when such restrictions may be eased or lifted.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Patberg leads No. 6 Indiana past Wisconsin: Ali Patberg scored 18 points and Mackenzie Holmes added 16 to help No. 6 Indiana beat Wisconsin 76-53 in Madison. Patberg scored 12 points in the first half when Indiana used a 19-9 second quarter to take a 36-21 lead. Grace Berger had 11 assists and scored seven points in the victory. Aleska Gulbe scored 13 points and had eight rebounds for the Hoosiers (12-2, 4-0 Big Ten), who've won eight straight in the series.

PREP BASKETBALL

Marian Catholic girls in top 10: Marian Catholic (12-3) is No. 7 in the latest Associated Press Class 3A girls basketball rankings. Marian also was among those receiving votes in the Class 3A boys rankings.

Gallery: Valparaiso hosts Illinois State in men's basketball

Valparaiso met Illinois State in Missouri Valley Conference action.

Photos by John J. Watkins, The Times

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Valparaiso's Ben Krikke is fouled by Illinois State's Josiah Strong.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Valparaiso's Trevor Anderson brings the ball to the top of the circle.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Valparaiso's Trevor Anderson is guarded by Illinois State's Howard Fleming Jr.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Valparaiso's Eron Gordon guards Illinois State's Antonio Reeves on Sunday.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Illinois State's Josiah Strong tries to block the way for Valparaiso's Sheldon Edwards.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Sandwiched by Illinois State's Sy Chatman and Antonio Reeves, Valparaiso's Ben Krikke hits two.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Valparaiso's Ben Krikke hits two over Illinois State's Sy Chatman.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Valparaiso's Darius DeAveiro is fouled by Illinois State's Antonio Reeves.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Valparaiso's Joe Hedstrom guards Illinois State's Antonio Reeves.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Guarded by Valparaiso's Kevion Taylor, Illinois State's Emon Washington looks to pass.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Valparaiso's Kobe King scores over Illinois State's Ryan Schmitt.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Sandwiched by Illinois State's Sy Chatman and Antonio Reeves, Valparaiso's Ben Krikke scores.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Illinois State's Kendall Lewis fouls Valparaiso's Kevion Taylor under the basket.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Guarded by Illinois State's Kendall Lewis, Valparaiso's Trevor Anderson decides to pass the ball.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Valparaiso's Eron Gordon scores against Illinois State on Sunday.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Illinois State's Kendall Lewis hits two under the basket over Valparaiso's Eron Gordon.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Illinois State's Sy Chatman is fouled by Valparaiso's Ben Krikke.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Valparaiso's Ben Krikke fouls Illinois State's Ryan Schmitt.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Christine Gore, 6, daughter of associate head coach Luke Gore, gets a ride on the shoulders of Valparaiso's Brock Pappas after Valparaiso's wi…

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Illinois State's Antonio Reeves hits two under the basket over Valparaiso's Eron Gordon.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Illinois State's Antonio Reeves drives past Valparaiso's Kevion Taylor.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Illinois State's Emon Washington guards Valparaiso's Trevor Anderson.

Gallery

  • Updated
  • 0
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the 'miracle' Moroccan soccer coach training players

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts