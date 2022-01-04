Blackhawks acquire Lafferty from Penguins: The Blackhawks on Wednesday announced that they have acquired forward Sam Lafferty from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Alex Nylander. Lafferty will be assigned to the active roster and wear No. 24. Lafferty, 26, has recorded two assists in 10 games with Pittsburgh this season. During the 2020-21 campaign, Lafferty notched six assist, and registered NHL career highs in games played (50), goals (6), assists (7) and points (13) during the 2019-20 season. He also appeared in one Stanley Cup Playoff game during the 2020 postseason.

McDavid on COVID list; more games postponed: Edmonton captain and reigning league MVP Connor McDavid went on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list Wednesday, while the Dallas Stars and their captain Jamie Benn prepared to return to the ice after missing six games over 2 1/2 weeks because of virus issues. McDavid, forward Derek Ryan and defenseman Tyson Barrie were placed in COVID-19 protocols before the Oilers’ game Wednesday night at Toronto. McDavid hadn’t missed any of Edmonton’s first 33 games. Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews was cleared for that game after a second false positive scare in recent weeks. On Wednesday night, the NHL postponed three more games in Canadian cities because of the current attendance restrictions in some provinces. The league said the games — New Jersey at Montreal on Saturday night, New Jersey at Toronto on Jan. 17 and Chicago at Edmonton on Jan. 18 — will be rescheduled for later in the season when such restrictions may be eased or lifted.