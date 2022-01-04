PRO HOCKEY
Blackhawks acquire Lafferty from Penguins: The Blackhawks on Wednesday announced that they have acquired forward Sam Lafferty from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Alex Nylander. Lafferty will be assigned to the active roster and wear No. 24. Lafferty, 26, has recorded two assists in 10 games with Pittsburgh this season. During the 2020-21 campaign, Lafferty notched six assist, and registered NHL career highs in games played (50), goals (6), assists (7) and points (13) during the 2019-20 season. He also appeared in one Stanley Cup Playoff game during the 2020 postseason.
McDavid on COVID list; more games postponed: Edmonton captain and reigning league MVP Connor McDavid went on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list Wednesday, while the Dallas Stars and their captain Jamie Benn prepared to return to the ice after missing six games over 2 1/2 weeks because of virus issues. McDavid, forward Derek Ryan and defenseman Tyson Barrie were placed in COVID-19 protocols before the Oilers’ game Wednesday night at Toronto. McDavid hadn’t missed any of Edmonton’s first 33 games. Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews was cleared for that game after a second false positive scare in recent weeks. On Wednesday night, the NHL postponed three more games in Canadian cities because of the current attendance restrictions in some provinces. The league said the games — New Jersey at Montreal on Saturday night, New Jersey at Toronto on Jan. 17 and Chicago at Edmonton on Jan. 18 — will be rescheduled for later in the season when such restrictions may be eased or lifted.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Patberg leads No. 6 Indiana past Wisconsin: Ali Patberg scored 18 points and Mackenzie Holmes added 16 to help No. 6 Indiana beat Wisconsin 76-53 in Madison. Patberg scored 12 points in the first half when Indiana used a 19-9 second quarter to take a 36-21 lead. Grace Berger had 11 assists and scored seven points in the victory. Aleska Gulbe scored 13 points and had eight rebounds for the Hoosiers (12-2, 4-0 Big Ten), who've won eight straight in the series.
PREP BASKETBALL
Marian Catholic girls in top 10: Marian Catholic (12-3) is No. 7 in the latest Associated Press Class 3A girls basketball rankings. Marian also was among those receiving votes in the Class 3A boys rankings.
Gallery: Valparaiso hosts Illinois State in men's basketball
Valparaiso met Illinois State in Missouri Valley Conference action.
Photos by John J. Watkins, The Times
Valparaiso's Ben Krikke is fouled by Illinois State's Josiah Strong.
Valparaiso's Trevor Anderson brings the ball to the top of the circle.
Valparaiso's Trevor Anderson is guarded by Illinois State's Howard Fleming Jr.
Valparaiso's Eron Gordon guards Illinois State's Antonio Reeves on Sunday.
Illinois State's Josiah Strong tries to block the way for Valparaiso's Sheldon Edwards.
Sandwiched by Illinois State's Sy Chatman and Antonio Reeves, Valparaiso's Ben Krikke hits two.
Valparaiso's Ben Krikke hits two over Illinois State's Sy Chatman.
Valparaiso's Darius DeAveiro is fouled by Illinois State's Antonio Reeves.
Valparaiso's Joe Hedstrom guards Illinois State's Antonio Reeves.
Guarded by Valparaiso's Kevion Taylor, Illinois State's Emon Washington looks to pass.
Valparaiso's Kobe King scores over Illinois State's Ryan Schmitt.
Sandwiched by Illinois State's Sy Chatman and Antonio Reeves, Valparaiso's Ben Krikke scores.
Illinois State's Kendall Lewis fouls Valparaiso's Kevion Taylor under the basket.
Guarded by Illinois State's Kendall Lewis, Valparaiso's Trevor Anderson decides to pass the ball.
Valparaiso's Eron Gordon scores against Illinois State on Sunday.
Illinois State's Kendall Lewis hits two under the basket over Valparaiso's Eron Gordon.
Illinois State's Sy Chatman is fouled by Valparaiso's Ben Krikke.
Valparaiso's Ben Krikke fouls Illinois State's Ryan Schmitt.
Christine Gore, 6, daughter of associate head coach Luke Gore, gets a ride on the shoulders of Valparaiso's Brock Pappas after Valparaiso's wi…
Illinois State's Antonio Reeves hits two under the basket over Valparaiso's Eron Gordon.
Illinois State's Antonio Reeves drives past Valparaiso's Kevion Taylor.
Illinois State's Emon Washington guards Valparaiso's Trevor Anderson.