Blackhawks fire president, CEO John McDonough

John McDonough enhanced the fan experience in Chicago first for the Cubs and then the Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks announced Monday that they fired McDonough, who was hired as president in 2007 and four years later became CEO of the organization in addition to his previous duties. He oversaw three Stanley Cup titles in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

"Thirteen years ago, I recruited John to the Blackhawks because of his leadership, direction and vision. John brought all of that to the table and more. His contributions went well beyond leading the team to three Stanley Cup Championships. He rebuilt the front office and helped guide the organization toward a winning vision," said Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz in a release. "As difficult as this is, we believe it was the right decision for the future of the organization and its fans."

McDonough, 66, was a key component in elevating fan experience, which led to a 531-game sellout streak, which is still active. It also allowed for expanding partnerships and greater marketing efforts.

Daniel Wirtz, 43, steps in as the interim president. He has been a part of the organization for the last decade and most recently served as the team's vice president and alternate governor to the NHL.