You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Blackhawks fire president, CEO John McDonough
breaking top story urgent
PRO HOCKEY

Blackhawks fire president, CEO John McDonough

{{featured_button_text}}

John McDonough enhanced the fan experience in Chicago first for the Cubs and then the Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks announced Monday that they fired McDonough, who was hired as president in 2007 and four years later became CEO of the organization in addition to his previous duties. He oversaw three Stanley Cup titles in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

"Thirteen years ago, I recruited John to the Blackhawks because of his leadership, direction and vision. John brought all of that to the table and more. His contributions went well beyond leading the team to three Stanley Cup Championships. He rebuilt the front office and helped guide the organization toward a winning vision," said Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz in a release. "As difficult as this is, we believe it was the right decision for the future of the organization and its fans."

McDonough, 66, was a key component in elevating fan experience, which led to a 531-game sellout streak, which is still active. It also allowed for expanding partnerships and greater marketing efforts.

Daniel Wirtz, 43, steps in as the interim president. He has been a part of the organization for the last decade and most recently served as the team's vice president and alternate governor to the NHL.

"While we can reassure our fans there will be hockey again, no one knows what that will look like. What we do know is that it will take a new mindset to successfully transition the organization to win both on and off the ice," Rocky Wirtz said.

The Blackhawks were 32-30-8 when the NHL suspended play due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They were outscored by six goals on the season and their 72 points were the least in the Central Division and 11th in the Western Conference.

Chicago last made the playoffs in 2017, which was the end of a nine-year span that included three Stanley Cup titles and two more conference finals appearances.

McDonough served with the Cubs in 1983 before being hired away in 2007. He is credited with launching the Cubs Convention, which connects fans with players and coaches. It debuted in 1985 and became the prototype for similar events among sports organizations.

He also is credited with creating the guest singer for singing "Take Me out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch at Wrigley Field. This began in 1998 after the passing of Harry Caray.

The Cubs set an attendance record in 2007, McDonough's last with the organization.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Purdue transfer Matt Haarms chooses BYU
Sports

Purdue transfer Matt Haarms chooses BYU

  • Updated

Haarms was one of the top transfers after announcing he was leaving the Boilermakers after his junior season. He narrowed his choices to BYU, Kentucky and Texas Tech earlier this week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts