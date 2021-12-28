PRO HOCKEY

Blackhawks-Jets game postponed due to COVID-19: The game between the Blackhawks and the Winnipeg Jets scheduled for Wednesday in Manitoba has been postponed for COVID-related reasons. This is the fifth postponed Blackhawks game in the last two-plus weeks, joining Dec. 13 vs. Calgary, Dec. 21 vs. Florida, Dec. 23 vs. Dallas and Tuesday's contest against Columbus that was postponed on Sunday evening. All postponed games will be made up at a later date with the league announcing intent to schedule games during the previously-scheduled Olympic break in February (6-22).

Delia looks for opportunity in Fleury's absence: Collin Delia is well-versed in patiently waiting for his opportunity. The Blackhawks goalie is hopeful to again get the chance to showcase his continued progress after being called to the active roster this week, replacing Marc-Andre Fleury, who was placed in COVID-19 protocol coming out of the holiday break. Delia's journey with the Blackhawks has largely been about just that – being prepared. He was a bright spot down the stretch in the 2018-19 season, appearing in 16 games from late December onward in a backup role with Corey Crawford sidelined.

PRO FOOTBALL

Colts make roster moves: The Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday signed free agent center Joey Hunt, activated tackle Greg Senat to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and signed safety D.J. Swearinger to the practice squad. Hunt, 6-2, 295 pounds, spent time on Indianapolis’ active roster and practice squad earlier this season but did not seen game action. Senat, 6-6, 305 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on Oct. 12.

Times Staff