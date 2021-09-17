Blackhawks' Patrick Kane says he participated in investigation of ex-assistant coach

PRO HOCKEY
Kane says he participated in probe: Blackhawks star Patrick Kane said Friday he has participated in the investigation into allegations that a then-assistant coach sexually assaulted two players in 2010, adding that he did not know anything happened at the time. “Obviously very serious allegations, and everyone knows that,” Kane said at the annual NHL/NHLPA preseason player media tour. “But I will say that I didn’t know anything about it at the time and did participate with the investigation.” Kane's comments were his first since the allegations came to light. The Blackhawks launched the investigation led by a former federal prosecutor and pledged to release the findings. The three-time Stanley Cup champion said he also was unaware of homophobic bullying of one of his former teammates that ensued. “Obviously disturbing,” Kane said. “You never want to hear that type of stuff. I feel for (someone making) those type of allegations. And hopefully it didn’t affect the player too much. But I’m sure when you’re hearing that type of stuff, obviously it could affect you deep down.” NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press the Blackhawks investigation was proceeding but did not have a timeframe for when it would be completed. The team pledged to release the findings of the investigation, a decision the league supports.
Blues to require vaccination or negative test for fans: The St. Louis Blues will require fans and visitors who are 12 and over to show proof they have had a COVID-19 vaccine or a recent negative test before entering the Enterprise Center, the team announced Friday. The team said the policy will take effect Oct. 15, ahead of the Blues' home opener on Oct. 23. The Blues are the 16th team in the National Hockey League to require proof of vaccinations or a negative test result to attend games, according to a statement from the team.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Valpo plans free tailgate, T-shirt giveaway for students: Valparaiso will celebrate its home opener against Dartmouth at Brown Field Saturday with a free tailgate for students from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on the Fitness Center Lawn. Students also will receive a free T-shirt and will be admitted to the game free if they show their Valpo OneCard. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
PRO GOLF
Choi, Clarke share Champions lead: K.J. Choi closed eagle-birdie-birdie for a 7-under 63 and share of the first-round lead with Darren Clarke in the PGA Tour Champions' Stanford International in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Choi had a bogey-free round at Minnehaha Country Club. The 51-year-old South Korean player won eight times on the PGA Tour. Clarke, the 53-year-old major champion from Northern Ireland, also finished with a birdie on the par-4 18th. He has two victories this season, the TimberTech Championship in November and Mitsubishi Electric Championship in January.