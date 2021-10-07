Blackhawks' Patrick Kane, Seth Jones picked for U.S. Olympic team

HOCKEY
Hawks' Kane, Jones among first Olympic picks: Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane and defenseman Seth Jones and Toronto center Auston Matthews were the first three players named to the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team on Thursday. The U.S. has not won Olympic gold since 1980. NHL players began participating in the Olympics in 1998 and went five times before the league skipped the South Korea Games in 2018. The league, Players’ Association and International Ice Hockey Federation asked each country to pick three players before the start of the NHL season. Each country’s list of 55 players is due in mid-October with final rosters — 3 goalies and 22 skaters — unveiled in January. Canada, which won gold in in 2010 and 2014, announced Edmonton’s reigning NHL MVP Connor McDavid, Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby and Vegas defenseman Alex Pietrangelo as its first three players.
Canadiens' Price enters players assistance program: Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has voluntarily entered the NHL/NHL Players’ Association joint player assistance program, a stunning announcement less than a week before start of the season and just three months after the former NHL MVP backstopped Montreal to the Stanley Cup Final. The league and players' union said the 34-year-old Price will be away from the team while he takes part in the program. The union did not specify why he entered the program, but Price’s wife, Angela, cited mental health as a reason in an Instagram post showing Price and their three children.
PRO FOOTBALL
Ex-Cowboy Smith joins Packers: Jaylon Smith has joined the Green Bay Packers, one day after the Dallas Cowboys released the veteran linebacker. The Packers officially announced Thursday afternoon that they had signed Smith. Smith wasn’t available to practice on Thursday, and Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur said it’s “highly unlikely” that Smith would play for the Packers (3-1) as soon as Sunday’s game in Cincinnati (3-1).
Report: Mayfield has torn labrum: Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield has a partially torn labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder that does not require surgery at this time, a person familiar with the injury told The Associated Press. Mayfield, who had his shoulder pop out while he attempted to make a tackle last month against Houston, will continue to play as long as the injury doesn't worsen, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.
PRO GOLF
Kang shoots 61 in Vegas: Sung Kang shot a 10-under 61 that gave him a two-shot lead after the first round of the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas Kang already had nine birdies against one bogey when he hit 7-wood from a fairway bunker to 18 feet on the par-5 closing hole at TPC Summerlin and made the eagle putt. Sungae Im made five straight birdies on the back and, along with an 8-foot eagle putt on No. 9 at the turn, shot a 63. He was joined by Charley Hoffman and Chad Ramey, who birdied all but two holes on the back nine.
Ko's 63 leads LPGA event: Jin Young Ko put a tough loss behind her quickly and ran off six birdies over a seven-hole stretch on the back nine for an 8-under 63 to build a three-shot lead in the Cognizant Founders Cup in West Caldwell, New Jersey. It was her 11th consecutive round in the 60s, three short of the record that Annika Sorenstam set in 2005. Sandra Gal had a 66 despite not making birdie on any of the par 5s at Mountain Ridge.