Blackhawks' Patrick Kane, Seth Jones picked for U.S. Olympic team

PRO FOOTBALL

Ex-Cowboy Smith joins Packers: Jaylon Smith has joined the Green Bay Packers, one day after the Dallas Cowboys released the veteran linebacker. The Packers officially announced Thursday afternoon that they had signed Smith. Smith wasn’t available to practice on Thursday, and Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur said it’s “highly unlikely” that Smith would play for the Packers (3-1) as soon as Sunday’s game in Cincinnati (3-1).

Report: Mayfield has torn labrum: Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield has a partially torn labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder that does not require surgery at this time, a person familiar with the injury told The Associated Press. Mayfield, who had his shoulder pop out while he attempted to make a tackle last month against Houston, will continue to play as long as the injury doesn't worsen, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

PRO GOLF