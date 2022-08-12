Blackhawks re-sign Caleb Jones and Philipp Kurashev

PRO HOCKEY

Hawks re-sign pair of players: The Chicago Blackhawks announced the re-signings of two players on Friday. Caleb Jones inked a one-year $1.35 million deal to return to Chicago. The Blackhawks also inked youngster Philipp Kurashev to a one-year deal, this one worth $750,000. Jones notched five goals and 10 assists last season — his first in Chicago. The 22-year-old Kurashev produced six goals and 15 assists last season. Kurashev was the Blackhawks fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft. The pair were both restricted free agents.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Indy to host NIT: The National Invitation Tournament will be taking its show on the road starting this spring. After Madison Square Garden hosted every tournament final since its inception in 1938 — other than the 2018 pandemic-altered event — the finals now are headed to a rotation cast of sites. The NCAA announced on Friday the 2023 iteration of the NIT's semifinal and final will be played in Las Vegas. 2024 will see Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis play host to the event's final two rounds. The tournament will maintain its 32-team field with the first three rounds being played at on-campus sites.

PRO SOCCER

Messi left off Ballon d'Or finalists: For the first time since 2005, the Ballon d'Or finalist list does not include Lionel Messi. The 30-man list was announced by France Football on Friday. Messi scored six goals and added 14 assists last season — his first with french side Paris Saint-Germain after being sold from Barcelona.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC won't raise wages: Amid calls for the UFC to pay its fighters more, the organization's president, Dana White, said there won't be any drastic changes in pay under his watch. In a interview with GQ that was published on Thursday, White doubled down on his commitment to keeping fighter's wages low, saying that fighters "get paid what they're supposed to get paid." The UFC, which lacks a union for its athletes, pays its fighters about 20 percent of the total revenue. In other major sports like the MLB, NBA, NFL and NHL, which all are unionized, players make in the neighborhood of 50 percent of league revenue.