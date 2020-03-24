Blake Pieroni continues training for delayed Tokyo Olympics

The Region's Olympic gold-medal swimmer will have to wait another year to compete in the Tokyo Games.

Chesterton graduate Blake Pieroni won gold by swimming the third leg of the 4x100-meter freestyle relay, qualifying USA first for the finals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro games. The quartet of Calaeb Dressel, Michael Phelps, Ryan Held and Nathan Adrian finished the deal to win the gold medal.

He will have to wait in an attempt to defend that title as the Tokyo Olympics have been postponed until 2021, the International Olympic Committee announced Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m sure he’s a little bit disappointed but I’m sure he’s going to continue his quest to move forward. That’s the kind of kid he is," said Kevin Kinel, Pieroni's high school coach. "So many colleges and high school kids haven’t been able to practice at all. They’ve got no water to go to at all, so it really would not have been best to have Olympic trials and then the Olympics."

