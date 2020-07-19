Blue Jays pitcher says team is looking for major league park

“That was pretty much echoed throughout the clubhouse that we want to be in a major league ballpark, wherever that is. That’s really our focus right now,” Bass said.

The team has considered playing home games at its training facility in Dunedin, Florida, which is among the states that are virus hotspots, or Sahlen Field in Buffalo, New York, which is home to Toronto’s Triple-A affiliate and just across the Niagara River from Canada. Both locations have their shortcomings.

Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro said Saturday player health is a concern in Florida. He said the team has spent more time examining Buffalo in recent days but said the stadium has numerous infrastructure challenges.

Shapiro said the team was looking at other options but did not specify what they were.

Bass said players didn't want to use a stadium in a place hit hard by the virus.

“That’s definitely a big concern for myself and I feel like all the players. We don’t want to be in a place where there is a hotspot,” he said. “We want to be where it is safe, a place in the United States where cases are going down or very low. That’s definitely a concern of ours.”