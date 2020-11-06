Bobby Babcock, Hobart defense come up big against depleted Lowell

HOBART — Bobby Babcock was making another key play no matter what.

The Hobart linebacker already had a pair of important tackles for loss earlier in the game when Lowell had a fourth down with 3 yards to go and less than two minutes on the clock. Babcock came off the edge and pressured quarterback Cameron Stojancevich, who threw a ball that was knocked down by Ryan Flores.

The Brickies held on to beat the Red Devils 10-7 for an area-best 22nd sectional title.

“Big time players make big time plays, baby. I knew I was either going to get him or rush him. There was no stopping me on that play,” Babcock said. “I can’t explain how good it feels to do this for my town, the town that for four years I’ve grinded my butt off for. We’re not done. We’re nowhere near done. Every time I make a big time play it’s for all of my brothers and everybody in those stands.”

Hobart (9-2) held Lowell to 192 total yards and stalled several long drives with backfield tackles.

“We’ve been relying on our defense a lot,” coach Craig Osika said. “Hopefully, we can put some points on the board and our defense can keep them from scoring (next week).”