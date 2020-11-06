Bobby Babcock, Hobart defense come up big against depleted Lowell

HOBART — Bobby Babcock was making another key play no matter what.
The Hobart linebacker already had a pair of important tackles for loss earlier in the game when Lowell had a fourth down with 3 yards to go and less than two minutes on the clock. Babcock came off the edge and pressured quarterback Cameron Stojancevich, who threw a ball that was knocked down by Ryan Flores.
The Brickies held on to beat the Red Devils 10-7 for an area-best 22nd sectional title.
“Big time players make big time plays, baby. I knew I was either going to get him or rush him. There was no stopping me on that play,” Babcock said. “I can’t explain how good it feels to do this for my town, the town that for four years I’ve grinded my butt off for. We’re not done. We’re nowhere near done. Every time I make a big time play it’s for all of my brothers and everybody in those stands.”
Hobart (9-2) held Lowell to 192 total yards and stalled several long drives with backfield tackles.
“We’ve been relying on our defense a lot,” coach Craig Osika said. “Hopefully, we can put some points on the board and our defense can keep them from scoring (next week).”
Hobart linebacker Cameron Smith left the game in the third quarter and didn’t return. Smith, the Brickies’ leading tackler, wasn’t able to put weight on his right leg as trainers moved him to the locker room. He celebrated after the game on crutches.
Osika said he didn’t know the extent of the injury but, "it didn’t look good."
“Cam is my brother. I train with him in wrestling but you’ve got to step up, the next man up,” Babcock said. “Cam loves this game more than anything else in the world and for us to be able to win this for him means a lot.”
Lowell running back Ryan Marx started for Joey Heuer, a 1,300-yard rusher. Lowell was missing several players due to contact tracing.
Marx finished a methodical first-quarter drive for Lowell (5-7) with a 2-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second frame. It was the only possession the Red Devils were able to sustain all day.
Hobart answered with a long drive of its own, capped by a 25-yard Riley Johnston keeper for a score. Miki Djankovich had a 21-yard field goal earlier.
“We didn’t play our best game offensively. We came out flat,” Osika said. “(Lowell’s) a (darn) good team over there. For them to have the adversity that they had over the past couple days losing Heuer and a couple of their guys, it’s a testament to (Coach) Keith (Kilmer) and his staff.”
Hobart will play at Logansport in next week’s regional. The Berries beat Culver Academies 22-14 Friday. Osika said he didn’t know much about Logansport.
“We don’t care about winning. We hate losing. We hate losing more than we hate flies in our soup,” Babcock said. “We want to keep this thing going.”
