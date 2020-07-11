Bobby Seymour, Alec Gonzalez have 'chip on their shoulder' after going undrafted

“It’s been awesome. Definitely a little adjustment period for everybody but we’re trying to get back in the full swing,” Seymour said. “It’s awesome just getting back on the field and having fun playing baseball again.”

Alec Gonzalez, a 2020 Marian Catholic graduate, is looking for his first playing opportunity since his senior season was wiped out due to the coronavirus pandemic. He hopes to get back on the diamond by joining the Midwest Collegiate League or the Northwoods League, he said.

The layoff has been “life-changing” since baseball is his passion. With some help from his father, Gonzalez built a personal gym in his basement so he can continue to work on his game.

“We built our own (gym) right when quarantine started and it’s actually a big blessing. I use it every day and use it to my advantage,” he said. “It’s awesome because I have all the weights, I can do any exercise I want to … and it just pushes me to become a better baseball player.”

As the coronavirus impacted sports at all levels, it included the shortening of the MLB Draft from the typical 40 rounds to five. That severely limited Gonzalez’s chances of getting drafted and taking the next step in his career.