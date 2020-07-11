Bobby Seymour, Alec Gonzalez have 'chip on their shoulder' after going undrafted

A pair of local prospects were ready to start their professional careers but that door didn’t open June 10, the night of Major League Baseball’s annual amateur draft.
Bobby Seymour will return to Wake Forest as a senior. The St. John native had his junior campaign cut short as he tried to follow up a sophomore season that came with the 2019 Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year title. He’s turning the page and using that as motivation.
“Everything happens for a reason. I’m pretty excited to go back to Wake and see what I can do,” Seymour said. “What are you going to do? I’m gonna take a chip on my shoulder and see what’s going to happen next year at Wake.”
Seymour’s training is in reliable hands, working with former major leaguer Erik Pappas, who played 104 games across three seasons with the Cubs and Cardinals. Both are Mount Carmel alumni. Seymour spends his time hitting and lifting with Pappas and also works with trainer, Jason Griffith.
“That’s basically your day during quarantine,” Seymour said with a laugh.
After passing a COVID-19 test, his days have gotten busier, spending his time in Rockford, Illinois, playing for the Rivets of the Northwoods League. When Seymour wasn’t selected in the draft, he got an assist from Jimmy Burnett, a St. Laurence product who plays for Illinois, to land a roster spot in Rockford.
“It’s been awesome. Definitely a little adjustment period for everybody but we’re trying to get back in the full swing,” Seymour said. “It’s awesome just getting back on the field and having fun playing baseball again.”
Alec Gonzalez, a 2020 Marian Catholic graduate, is looking for his first playing opportunity since his senior season was wiped out due to the coronavirus pandemic. He hopes to get back on the diamond by joining the Midwest Collegiate League or the Northwoods League, he said.
The layoff has been “life-changing” since baseball is his passion. With some help from his father, Gonzalez built a personal gym in his basement so he can continue to work on his game.
“We built our own (gym) right when quarantine started and it’s actually a big blessing. I use it every day and use it to my advantage,” he said. “It’s awesome because I have all the weights, I can do any exercise I want to … and it just pushes me to become a better baseball player.”
As the coronavirus impacted sports at all levels, it included the shortening of the MLB Draft from the typical 40 rounds to five. That severely limited Gonzalez’s chances of getting drafted and taking the next step in his career.
“I wasn’t disappointed that the rounds got shortened. I was disappointed that I didn’t get drafted,” Gonzalez said. “Going into draft day before quarantine, it was kind of set forth that I was going to play professional baseball and start my professional journey there.”
His fallback plan isn’t bad. Gonzalez is looking forward to playing in the Southeastern Conference for Tennessee, where he’s already taking online classes.
“Playing in the SEC is probably any kid's dream playing college baseball,” Gonzalez said. “I’m excited to get in their program and get started in early August. I can’t wait to see the growth and the development I’ve had in the next three years.”
