Boilermakers pin turnaround hopes on revamped defense

All-conference defensive end George Karlaftis led the Boilermakers with two sacks last season but finished with only four tackles because he missed the final three games with COVID-19 and a leg injury. Starting linebacker Semisi Fakasiieki was carted off the field last week with an undisclosed injury.

While Fakasiieki's status remains unclear, Karlaftis is back along with his brother, Yanni, a highly-touted freshman linebacker.

Add some other key cogs such as defensive end DaMarcus Mitchell, cornerback Cory Trice and hard-hitting safeties Marvin Grant and Cam Allen, and the Boilermakers just might have a quick fix.

"We want to put the best package we can together but be aggressive in our approach, really play offensive offense on the defensive side this year," Jeff Brohm said. "As much as we can, we want to allow our guys to take chances and make plays and have fun doing it."

Bell tower

David Bell has been one of the Big Ten's best receivers the last two seasons. With Rondale Moore in the NFL, Bell won't have to share the spotlight or the targets, though he might get the full attention of opposing defenses.

Key to Purdue's success might be finding a complimentary player for the 6-foot-2, 205-pound star.