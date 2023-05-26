Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DYER — Andrean usually takes two sprinter vans to away games. For Friday’s sectional final at Illiana Christian, the 59ers decided one was enough.

“We all squeezed on one van so we could party and have a good time,” junior pitcher Abbey Bond said.

It proved to be a good bet. Andrean’s ride back to Merrillville was probably a fun one, as the 59ers earned their first sectional title since 2019 with a 3-1 win over the Vikings.

“We’ve had a lot of firsts this year,” coach Glenn Eisfelder said. “We’re not done yet.”

Bond threw a complete game, allowing three hits and only one unearned run while striking out 13. She pitched her way out of jams early, striking out two hitters with two runners on in the second and getting another punch out with two runners on in the next frame.

She allowed no hits and only one walk after the third inning. The most tension came when Lauren Sherwood fouled off 11 pitches before reaching on an error in the seventh. Bond stayed in the pocket throughout and Sherwood never got to second base.

“She’s got a heart. She’s tenacious. She never gives in,” Eisfelder said.

Over the past two years, Bond has evolved from a drop-ball pitcher to one that leans more on the rise ball. She’s developed the confidence to throw more inside and noticed her strikeout totals increasing.

“She worked her (tail) off. She was dedicated from day one to improving what she worked on last year and she got better every day,” Eisfelder said. “When a kid goes out and works hard, good things will happen.”

Some of that is due to the influence of Andrean assistant coach Miranda Elish, who was an All-American at Crown Point before playing at the highest levels of college softball at Oregon and Texas.

“I don’t think, at the beginning of the year, Abbey realized how amazing she can be,” Elish said. “Abbey’s best pitch last year, I don’t know if she would say that’s her best pitch now. She works her butt off. She’s just gritty and determined and I’m just really proud of her.”

Eisfelder said Elish and Jesse Spain, another assistant coach, were key to a jump his team made this season.

“It’s a collective work. We all do our part every now and then,” Eisfelder said. “We had tremendous chemistry all season. We put a program in place and they followed it to a T.”

The 59ers got in front Friday with a two-run fourth inning. Gracie Wardingley landed the biggest blow with an RBI double. Libby Voliva brought in Micah Snider with a ground ball to the right side in the sixth to cap the scoring.

The Vikings, who were the visitors on the scoreboard, got their only run in the top half of the third when Avery Martin crossed the plate after reaching on an error.

The game brougth Andrean some revenge. Illiana (18-9) ended the 59ers' season a year ago with a 6-0 sectional opener. Both teams returned the bulk of their rosters.

“Last year, we were right there and I really wanted it this year,” Bond said. “We all wanted it so bad. It was a great team effort. Every single person contributed in this game and I’m so proud of my team. We all wanted it. We all had the belly burn.”

The 59ers will host either Hebron or Wheeler in the regional Tuesday.

“I’m super excited for regionals,” Bond said. “We’re going to go a long way this season.”

