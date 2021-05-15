Boone Grove picks up third straight PCC softball tourney title

PREP SOFTBALL

PRO BASKETBALL

Parker, Copper shine for Sky in opener: Kahleah Copper scored 19 points and Candace Parker added 16 with eight rebounds and three blocks in her Chicago debut and the Sky beat Washington 70-56 in a WNBA opener for both teams Saturday. After spending 13 seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks, Parker, a Naperville, Illinois native, joined the Sky in free agency in the offseason. Parker scored Chicago's first points of the game with a layup and followed with a 3-pointer before Copper buried a 3 and added a layup for a 12-6 lead and the Sky led for most of the remainder. Stefanie Dolson, Copper and Parker each sank a pair of free throws, Copper hit a jumper and Parker a 3 and the Sky's 11-0 run made it 40-25 with 3:56 before halftime.

PRO GOLF

Burns keeps Nelson lead: Sam Burns is the 54-hole leader — again. Local favorite Jordan Spieth saved the magic for the 18th green — again. And the AT&T Byron Nelson is in a race to beat the notorious spring weather in Texas — again, this time with plenty of players having at least one eye on next week's PGA Championship. Burns shot a 3-under 69 for a one-stroke lead over K.H. Lee, who had a 67 and briefly pulled even before Burns missed by inches matching Spieth's eagle on 18 and tapped in for birdie. Spieth, Matt Kuchar and Charl Schwartzel each shot 66 and were three strokes back along with 38-year-old Swedish journeyman Alex Noren, who shot 70 and is looking for his first PGA Tour win in his 104th start. The players will switch from twosomes back to threesomes going off the first and 10th tees soon after daybreak Sunday with heavy rain in the forecast.