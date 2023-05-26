Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

GRIFFITH — Boone Grove senior Trey Pitcock helped give himself a nice birthday present.

Boone used a big sixth inning to knock off Highland in the Griffith Class 3A Sectional 17 first round game on Thursday at Brian Jennings Field.

“It’s a great birthday present,” Pitcock said. “Awesome, the best we could ask for.”

Pitcock, who turned 19, never doubted his teammates could pull out the win, rallying from a 2-1 deficit after three innings.

“I’m just so proud of the team because in the fourth inning we had like one hit,” he said. “Nothing was really going our way. We're down one, and (Highland’s Tyler Stewart) was putting the ball where he wanted every time. But we just believed, and the dugout got louder as the game went on.”

Seth Pitcock, Trey’s brother, reached on an error to open the sixth before Trey laid down a sac bunt. Stewart threw wildly to first base, allowing both runners to advance.

“(Coach Doug) Hoover had a great idea to start bunting, and you know it worked great,” Trey Pitcock said. “They're a great defensive team, but bunts sometimes can get you that way.”

Davian Carrera followed with a two-run single to put the Wolves (22-7) ahead 3-2.

“I saw before he was doing a lot of off speed, so I was thinking oppo, and then reacting fastball,” Carerra said. “And then he threw a fastball, and I took it to right field. It was a good hit.”

Ben Truby drove in Carrera with a single to score another run and kept the rally going. Xavier Carrera then bunted and was safe on another throwing error that allowed Truby to get to third. Truby scored on a wild pitch for the fourth run of the inning and an insurmountable 5-2 lead.

“Davian's clutch,” Hoover said. “Obviously, he’s my three-hole hitter, one of the best hitters on this team. Clearly, nothing surprises me about that kid in terms of what he can do with a stick. Yeah, he's fantastic. I can't say enough good things about him.”

Trey Pitcock relieved his brother, Seth, with one out in the third. He shut down the Trojans (15-9) the rest of the way, allowing just two hits while striking out five.

“That’s Trey,” Hoover said. “He keeps guys off balance. He’s not what I would call electric. Right? He doesn’t have a phenomenal fastball, but he's got a darn good fastball. He doesn't have a great breaking pitch, but he's got a good one. And he's got a good changeup. He can throw any pitch anytime, just keeps hitters guessing.”

Boone advances to play River Forest, which beat Calumet 14-6 in Thursday’s first game, on Saturday after defending state champion Andrean faces Hanover Central at 11 a.m.

Boone finished with just five hits, but it was enough.

“It was just small ball that we had at the end,” Davian Carrera said. “... Anything to get players on base.”

Boone scored a run in the first to take the early 1-0 lead when Seth Pitcock walked and stole second and third base. Davian Carrera walked to put runners on the corner. Pitcock scored on a double steal.

Highland tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the second when Sean Harder walked and eventually scored on a fielders choice with the bases loaded. The Trojans took a 2-1 lead in the third inning without the benefit of a hit. Chase Schwandt was hit by a pitch and eventually scored on an error.

Once Boone regained the lead, Trey Pitcock did the rest.

“I came in earlier than I thought, but (Seth) did a great job trying to find the zone a little bit but when he was finding the zone, he did well,” Trey said. “But when I came in, I just knew it was a big moment. Especially once they got the run, and we're down 2-1. I was like, ‘At this point, just keep it close’ because I know we can score some runs. So that's just my mentality, to keep it close.”

