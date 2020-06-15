You are the owner of this article.
Bowlers excited to return to the lanes
HAMMOND — Area bowlers are able to take another step toward normalcy as Region bowling centers are beginning to open for the first time since they were shut down in March.

“I haven’t really done anything in the past few months. I haven’t even exercised because the gyms are closed,” Andrew Lewis said. “Once I start bowling every day, once everything starts opening up again, it’ll probably be just a few weeks (to get my game back).”

Lewis and his dad, Alex, came from Joliet, Illinois, to be the first in line at Olympia Lanes in Hammond on Monday. Andrew wore a Bowl4Life shirt that read “practice like a champion.”

Olympia owner Nick Loxas said it took only 15 minutes to reach the state-mandated 50% capacity limit. Those who couldn’t get in waited outside for others to finish.

Most bowlers wore masks and the numbers allowed per lane were limited. Lanes between parties were skipped.

“It was really bad because (spring) is our prime season. You’re talking about kids on spring break. Open play is huge at that time and the league’s are rocking and rolling,” Olympia manager Mike Kozy said. “We lost private parties, birthday parties, family reunions. We lost a lot.”

Bowlers were instructed to leave the house equipment and shoes at the lanes when they were finished, where employees would collect it during a cleaning process that happens for each new bowler.

“We’re trying to eliminate customers coming up to the counter continuously. You come up one time, get your shoes, get your lanes, pay for your bowling and you’re down on the lanes,” Kozy said.

The Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America made suggestions but Olympia developed its own procedures. All employees wear masks. There are wipes and hand sanitizer at the counter, in the pro shop, the bar and the deli.

The game room is taped off because employees can’t monitor it from the counter to determine if it needs to be cleaned.

During the closure, Olympia made improvements. Most were geared toward cleanliness and safety, like HEPA filters in the ceiling plus no-touch sinks and paper towel dispensers in the bathrooms. New furniture and flooring was installed, as well, and new TVs display scores on the lanes.

Hours are limited for the time being, but Kozy that may change in July when the state allows 100% capacity. Summer leagues aren’t having any trouble filling spots.

“The response has been really good. I think people want to get out of the house,” Kozy said. “I was afraid to see what would happen but it looks alright.”

Most of those in line as Olympia opened Monday came from Illinois, where bowling centers will remain closed until at least June 26.

“I got no job and I need something to do. I’m gaining weight,” Calumet City’s Clyde Sledge said. “We are all bowling fanatics. That’s why we’re here the first day.”

Andrew Lewis will bowl for the University of St. Francis but said he hasn’t been on the lanes in three months. The goal Monday was just to roll a few games and see what happens, maybe try some spare games.

“For 10 years, he was bowling anywhere between three times and ten times a week between tournaments and leagues,” Alex said. “We’re not sure what today is going to be like.”

Every person in Sledge’s group of seven bowls in leagues at Olympia. Some needed balls drilled at the pro shop. All admitted they were rusty.

“I’m just ready to get back to bowling,” Aqueta Sands, of Chicago, said.

