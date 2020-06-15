Bowlers excited to return to the lanes

“We’re trying to eliminate customers coming up to the counter continuously. You come up one time, get your shoes, get your lanes, pay for your bowling and you’re down on the lanes,” Kozy said.

The Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America made suggestions but Olympia developed its own procedures. All employees wear masks. There are wipes and hand sanitizer at the counter, in the pro shop, the bar and the deli.

The game room is taped off because employees can’t monitor it from the counter to determine if it needs to be cleaned.

During the closure, Olympia made improvements. Most were geared toward cleanliness and safety, like HEPA filters in the ceiling plus no-touch sinks and paper towel dispensers in the bathrooms. New furniture and flooring was installed, as well, and new TVs display scores on the lanes.

Hours are limited for the time being, but Kozy that may change in July when the state allows 100% capacity. Summer leagues aren’t having any trouble filling spots.

“The response has been really good. I think people want to get out of the house,” Kozy said. “I was afraid to see what would happen but it looks alright.”