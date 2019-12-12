{{featured_button_text}}

“Merciless” Mary McGee added to the alliteration in her moniker about five years ago when she became a mom.

In 2014, the birth of her son Nicholas Hill slowed the promising career of the Gary boxer.

“The first couple years, I really had to heal because I had C-section and that’s major surgery,” McGee said. “I couldn’t push my body even a year after having him to the extent you have to push it to be an elite athlete.”

When she did come back about a year after her son’s birth, it was too early. McGee took a punch to her lower stomach and the resulting fluid buildup forced her to miss even more time.

Getting her body in shape was the priority, but getting her mind right was a challenge, as well. McGee said it’s “10 times harder” to prepare for a fight now than it was earlier in her career.

“It really taught me to work because you don’t want to get to this level and not stay at this level,” McGee said. “It took so long that the victory is so much sweeter.”

The victory that tastes so good for McGee is of the championship variety.

On Dec. 5, she improved to 26-3 with 14 knockouts with a 10th-round TKO of Ana Laura Esteche in New York. The fight was for the vacant International Boxing Federation super lightweight belt.

“I worked hard for a lot of years to get to this place, so it’s a great feeling,” McGee said.

She hadn’t fought in nine months before and wasn’t in the ring with a world-championship caliber boxer in years.

"That fight felt like a fulfillment of something. It felt like an accomplishment," Carlos Jones, her trainer, said. "It was surreal. It was something we've been working toward for a long time."Jones began training McGee 13 years ago. He said he's always expected title fights.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Esteche, of Buenos Aires, Argentina, once held both the IBF and World Boxing Organization super lightweight titles. She was ranked No. 6 in the world before the fight. McGee was ranked No. 22.

“I was a bit nervous starting out. I was kind of fighting on autopilot for the first few rounds,” McGee said. “Around the fifth, sixth, seventh round, I started to get more comfortable in the ring.”

McGee began to realize her punching power was as good as — maybe better than — it’s ever been.

“When I would hit her on certain punches she would make noises that maybe only I could hear because I was in there with her. I hit her with a hook in the fifth round and I saw her eyes roll,” McGee said. “I knew the hook hurt her so I kept throwing that and the straight right.”

McGee opened the 10th round with a flurry, staggering Esteche, and the referee stopped the fight. Esteche went from the ring to the emergency room with a ruptured eardrum.

“I didn’t realize that I could be the fighter that I was, or better, until I won this fight,” McGee said. “I was the underdog in this fight.”

McGee will fight again in February. Her opponent hasn't yet been determined. She wants to stay sharp in the hopes of getting a shot at Katie Taylor, who holds all four lightweight belts, or Jessica McCaskill, who possesses two super lightweight belts.

“I want to fight Katie Taylor because I believe I can beat her if I’m prepared, maybe another two fights or so,” McGee said. “As far as Jessica McCaskill, that’s a easy fight for me. She’s flat-footed, just comes ahead winging punches and those are my favorite people to fight. I don’t have to worry a lot about slickness. She’s not that fast. That’s a easy fight.”

McGee still lives in Gary and trains at Hammond Boxing Club, where she showed off the belt last week.

“My hometown is kind of looked down upon in a lot of ways and it’s nice to bring something back to give hope to the people in my city,” she said. “I’m really proud of that.”

0
0
0
0
0