McGee keeping her championship belt in Gary

Anthony Fleming dreams of the millions of dollars the top professional boxers are capable of winning, and while the Hammond native is just two bouts into his professional career he already has a plan for what he’d do if he ever makes it big.

“If I can make enough money one day I’d want to open up my own boxing gym and daycare center,” Fleming, 23, said. “That’s what me and my girl want to do. She wants to have a daycare, and I want to have a boxing gym. It would be a safe haven. That’s what I want. Yeah, I want that Floyd Mayweather money, but I just want to help the kids.”

Fleming (2-0, 1 KO) beat Cincinnati’s Muhammad Adams (0-5-1) in the super middleweight undercard of the Triple Crown International Showdown in a 40-36 judges’ decision over four rounds. Fleming, a fighter out of the Hammond Boxing Club, said he’s been trying to fight in the Civic Center for more than a year and that he wanted to make the most of his opportunity.

He wasn’t flawless and was quick to point that out but imposed his will in his fight in walking away with the unanimous win.