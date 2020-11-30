 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys basketball is back: Scouting the Northwest Crossroads Conference in 2020-21
urgent
BOYS BASKETBALL | NCC PREVIEW

Boys basketball is back: Scouting the Northwest Crossroads Conference in 2020-21

{{featured_button_text}}
4A boys basketball sectional quarterfinal: Chesterton vs. Lowell

Lowell's Christopher Mantis, right, is one of the top returning players in the Region this season.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

Andrean 59ers

Coach: Brad Stangel, 5th year

Last season: 11-14 (4-1 NCC)

2020 postseason: Lost 62-59 to Bowman in a Class 2A Bowman Sectional semifinal.

Top returning players: G Nicky Flesher (13.9 ppg, 1.6 spg), G BJ Jones (12.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2.2 apg), F Deshon Burnett (8.7 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.1 bpg), Gabe Gillespie (11.3 ppg, 5.0 rpg)

What you should know: Flesher, Jones and Burnett have played 81 games together. That experience, along with the 59ers talent, have people thinking big things on Broadway.

Highland Trojans

Coach: Jordan Heckard, 9th year

Last season: 12-12 (1-4 NCC)

2020 postseason: Lost to 46-29 to EC Central in a Class 4A EC Central Sectional opener.

Top returning players: F Cam Scheidt (7.8 ppg, 5.7 rpg), G Nick Steele (6.2 ppg, 1.6 spg)

What you should know: The Trojans return a lot of experience, including eight players who played big minutes last year. Scheidt and Steele will both see expanded roles.

Hobart Brickies

Coach: Michael Brown, 4th year

Last season: 12-11 (1-4 NCC)

2020 postseason: Lost 55-45 to Portage in a Class 4A Valparaiso Sectional opener.

Top returning players: F Anthony Williams (7.7 ppg), Quinten White (3.5 ppg)

What you should know: The Brickies will need to replace the production of 2020 graduates Caleb Banjoff and Tyler Schultz, which they’ll do by committee. Size will be an issue.

Kankakee Valley Kougars

Coach: Bill Shepherd, 9th year

Last season: 9-14 (1-4 NCC)

2020 postseason: Lost 73-53 to Hanover Central in a Class 3A Hanover Central Sectional opener.

Top returning players: F Nick Mikash (14.5 ppg, 8.6 rpg), Eli Carden (11.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg)

What you should know: Shepherd believes the Kougars are close to taking a step as a program. Mikash and Carden lead a deep group with some size.

Lowell Red Devils

Coach: Joe Delgado, 16th year

Last season: 11-13 (3-2 NCC)

2020 postseason: Lost 60-47 to Chesterton in a Class 4A Valparaiso Sectional opener.

Top returning players: G Chris Mantis (24.8 ppg, 9.0 rpg), G Tyson Chavez (8.6 ppg, 3.3 apg), G Cayden Vasko (8 ppg, 3.3 apg)

What you should know: The Red Devils lost nobody to graduation, which Delgado feels is even more important following a summer with limited practices. Mantis is one of the best players in the area.

Munster Mustangs

Coach: Mike Hackett, 21st year

Last season: 21-2 (5-0 NCC)

2020 postseason: Lost 63-53 to Merrillville in Class 4A EC Central Sectional opener.

Top returning players: G Luka Balach (17 ppg, 4.5 rpg), F Jeremiah Lovett, G/F Clayton Bubash

What you should know: The Mustangs return two starters but 80 percent of the roster are seniors. Balach, Lovett and Bubash are enough to put Munster in contention for another NCC title.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Zach Vode, Hobart battle to the end
Sports

Zach Vode, Hobart battle to the end

  • Updated

“In my head, I told myself I had to do something,” said Vode, whose only other reception went for no gain. “I didn’t want to go out like a chump. I wanted to go out like a man.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Hobart's historical run; soccer, volleyball players of the year announced

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts