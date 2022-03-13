 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Basketball Playoff Pairings 2022

STOCK - Basketball
John J. Watkins, The Times

Boys Basketball

Indiana

Semistate

Saturday, March 19

Class 4A

AT LAFAYETTE JEFFERSON

Chesterton vs. Kokomo, 2 p.m.

AT WASHINGTON

Indianapolis Cathedral vs. Bloomington North, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

AT ELKHART

Mishawaka Marian vs. Leo, 5 p.m.

AT WASHINGTON

Beech Grove vs. Sullivan, noon

Class 2A

AT ELKHART

Central Noble vs. Carroll, 3 p.m.

AT SEYMOUR

Eastern Hancock vs. Providence, 5 p.m.

Class A

AT LAFAYETTE JEFFERSON

21st Century vs. Lafayette Central Catholic, noon

AT SEYMOUR

Jac-Cen-Del vs. North Daviess, 3 p.m.

Regional Results

Saturday, March 12

Class 4A

AT MICHIGAN CITY

Chesterton 65, South Bend Adams 51

Penn 53, Munster 47

Championship: Chesterton 59, Penn 48

Class 3A

AT SOUTH BEND WASHINGTON

Mishawaka Marian 85, Lighthouse 55

Culver Academies 66, Peru 59

Championship: Mishawaka Marian 39, Culver Academies 38

Class 2A

AT NORTH JUDSON

Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 55, North Judson 27

Central Noble 80, Bishop Noll 61

Championship: Central Noble 58, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 53 (OT)

Class A

AT TRITON

21st Century 79, North White 64

Triton 58, Fremont 55

Championship: 21st Century 56, Triton 47

