Boys Basketball Playoff Pairings 2022

Boys Basketball
Indiana
Semistate
Saturday, March 19
Class 4A
AT LAFAYETTE JEFFERSON
Chesterton vs. Kokomo, 2 p.m.
AT WASHINGTON
Indianapolis Cathedral vs. Bloomington North, 2 p.m.
Class 3A
AT ELKHART
Mishawaka Marian vs. Leo, 5 p.m.
AT WASHINGTON
Beech Grove vs. Sullivan, noon
Class 2A
AT ELKHART
Central Noble vs. Carroll, 3 p.m.
AT SEYMOUR
Eastern Hancock vs. Providence, 5 p.m.
Class A
AT LAFAYETTE JEFFERSON
21st Century vs. Lafayette Central Catholic, noon
AT SEYMOUR
Jac-Cen-Del vs. North Daviess, 3 p.m.
Regional Results
Saturday, March 12
Class 4A
AT MICHIGAN CITY
Chesterton 65, South Bend Adams 51
Penn 53, Munster 47
Championship: Chesterton 59, Penn 48
Class 3A
AT SOUTH BEND WASHINGTON
Mishawaka Marian 85, Lighthouse 55
Culver Academies 66, Peru 59
Championship: Mishawaka Marian 39, Culver Academies 38
Class 2A
AT NORTH JUDSON
Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 55, North Judson 27
Central Noble 80, Bishop Noll 61
Championship: Central Noble 58, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 53 (OT)
Class A
AT TRITON
21st Century 79, North White 64
Triton 58, Fremont 55
Championship: 21st Century 56, Triton 47