Boys Basketball Playoff Pairings 2022

Boys Basketball
Indiana
Class 4A
Lake Central Sectional
Saturday, March 5
Championship: Munster 59, Lake Central 44
Portage Sectional
Saturday, March 5
Championship: Chesterton 59, Portage 31
Plymouth Sectional
Saturday, March 5
Championship: South Bend Adams 78, Michigan City 71
MICHIGAN CITY REGIONAL
Saturday, March 12
Game 1: South Bend Adams vs. Chesterton, 10 a.m.
Game 2: Penn vs. Munster, noon
Championship: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Hanover Central Sectional
Saturday, March 5
Championship: Gary Lighthouse 74, Calumet 59
Kankakee Valley Sectional
Saturday, March 5
Championship: Culver Academies 64, New Prairie 26
SOUTH BEND WASHINGTON REGIONAL
Saturday, March 12
Game 1: Mishawaka Marian vs. Gary Lighthouse, 9 a.m.
Game 2: Culver Academies vs. Peru, noon
Championship: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Whiting Sectional
Saturday, March 5
Championship: Bishop Noll 66, Lake Station 63
North Judson Sectional
Saturday, March 5
Championship: North Judson 57, Westville 54 (OT)
NORTH JUDSON REGIONAL
Saturday, March 12
Game 1: North Judson vs. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, 10 a.m.
Game 2: Bishop Noll vs. Central Noble, noon
Championship: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m.
Class A
Kouts Sectional
Saturday, March 5
Championship: 21st Century 67, Marquette 56
Triton Sectional
Saturday, March 5
Championship: Triton 45, Argos 39
TRITON REGIONAL
Saturday, March 12
Game 1: North White vs. 21st Century, 9 a.m.
Game 2: Fremont vs. Triton, 11 a.m.
Championship: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6:30 p.m.