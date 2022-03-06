 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Basketball Playoff Pairings 2022

STOCK - Basketball
John J. Watkins, The Times

Boys Basketball

Indiana

Class 4A

Lake Central Sectional

Saturday, March 5

Championship: Munster 59, Lake Central 44

Portage Sectional

Saturday, March 5

Championship: Chesterton 59, Portage 31

Plymouth Sectional

Saturday, March 5

Championship: South Bend Adams 78, Michigan City 71

MICHIGAN CITY REGIONAL

Saturday, March 12

Game 1: South Bend Adams vs. Chesterton, 10 a.m.

Game 2: Penn vs. Munster, noon

Championship: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Hanover Central Sectional

Saturday, March 5

Championship: Gary Lighthouse 74, Calumet 59         

Kankakee Valley Sectional

Saturday, March 5

Championship: Culver Academies 64, New Prairie 26 

SOUTH BEND WASHINGTON REGIONAL

Saturday, March 12

Game 1: Mishawaka Marian vs. Gary Lighthouse, 9 a.m.

Game 2: Culver Academies vs. Peru, noon

Championship: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Whiting Sectional

Saturday, March 5

Championship: Bishop Noll 66, Lake Station 63

North Judson Sectional

Saturday, March 5

Championship: North Judson 57, Westville 54 (OT)

NORTH JUDSON REGIONAL

Saturday, March 12

Game 1: North Judson vs. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, 10 a.m.

Game 2: Bishop Noll vs. Central Noble, noon

Championship: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m.

Class A

Kouts Sectional

Saturday, March 5

Championship: 21st Century 67, Marquette 56

Triton Sectional

Saturday, March 5

Championship: Triton 45, Argos 39

TRITON REGIONAL

Saturday, March 12

Game 1: North White vs. 21st Century, 9 a.m.

Game 2: Fremont vs. Triton, 11 a.m.

Championship: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6:30 p.m.

