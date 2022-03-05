Boys Basketball Playoff Pairings 2022

Boys Basketball
Indiana
Sectionals
Class 4A
Lake Central
Friday, March 4
Game 4: Lake Central 76, EC Central 67
Game 5: Munster 65, Hammond Central 45
Saturday, March 5
Championship: Lake Central vs. Munster, late
Portage
Friday, March 4
Game 4: Portage 52, Crown Point 51
Game 5: Chesterton 56, Merrillville 41
Saturday, March 5
Championship: Portage vs. Chesterton, late
People are also reading…
Plymouth
Friday, March 4
Game 3: Michigan City 61, LaPorte 45
Game 4: South Bend Adams 55, Plymouth 42
Saturday, March 5
Championship: Michigan City vs. South Bend Adams, late
Class 3A
Hanover Central
Friday, March 4
Game 2: Calumet 52, River Forest 41
Game 3: Gary Lighthouse 83, Hanover Central 48
Saturday, March 5
Championship: Calumet vs. Gary Lighthouse, late
Kankakee Valley
Friday, March 4
Game 2: New Prairie 68, Knox 47
Game 3: Culver Academies 79, Wheeler 17
Saturday, March 5
Championship: New Prairie vs. Culver Academies, late
Class 2A
Whiting
Friday, March 4
Game 3: Bishop Noll 75, Andrean 60
Game 4: Lake Station 71, Whiting 30
Saturday, March 5
Championship: Bishop Noll vs. Lake Station, late
North Judson
Friday, March 4
Game 4: Westville 57, Hebron 43
Game 5: North Judson 58, South Central 38
Saturday, March 5
Championship: Westville vs. North Judson, late
Class A
Kouts
Friday, March 4
Game 4: Marquette 63, Kouts 53
Game 5: 21st Century 68, Washington Twp. 22
Saturday, March 5
Championship: Marquette vs. 21st Century, late
Triton
Friday, March 4
Game 4: Argos 64, LaCrosse 28
Game 5: Triton 39, Culver Community 25
Saturday, March 5
Championship: Argos vs. Triton, late