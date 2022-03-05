 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Basketball Playoff Pairings 2022

STOCK - Basketball
John J. Watkins, The Times

Boys Basketball

Indiana

Sectionals

Class 4A

Lake Central

Friday, March 4

Game 4: Lake Central 76, EC Central 67

Game 5: Munster 65, Hammond Central 45

Saturday, March 5

Championship: Lake Central vs. Munster, late

Portage

Friday, March 4

Game 4: Portage 52, Crown Point 51

Game 5: Chesterton 56, Merrillville 41

Saturday, March 5

Championship: Portage vs. Chesterton, late

Plymouth

Friday, March 4

Game 3: Michigan City 61, LaPorte 45

Game 4: South Bend Adams 55, Plymouth 42

Saturday, March 5

Championship: Michigan City vs. South Bend Adams, late

Class 3A

Hanover Central

Friday, March 4

Game 2: Calumet 52, River Forest 41

Game 3: Gary Lighthouse 83, Hanover Central 48

Saturday, March 5

Championship: Calumet vs. Gary Lighthouse, late         

Kankakee Valley

Friday, March 4

Game 2: New Prairie 68, Knox 47

Game 3: Culver Academies 79, Wheeler 17

Saturday, March 5

Championship: New Prairie vs. Culver Academies, late

Class 2A

Whiting

Friday, March 4

Game 3: Bishop Noll 75, Andrean 60

Game 4: Lake Station 71, Whiting 30

Saturday, March 5

Championship: Bishop Noll vs. Lake Station, late

North Judson

Friday, March 4

Game 4: Westville 57, Hebron 43

Game 5: North Judson 58, South Central 38

Saturday, March 5

Championship: Westville vs. North Judson, late

Class A

Kouts

Friday, March 4

Game 4: Marquette 63, Kouts 53

Game 5: 21st Century 68, Washington Twp. 22

Saturday, March 5

Championship: Marquette vs. 21st Century, late

Triton

Friday, March 4

Game 4: Argos 64, LaCrosse 28

Game 5: Triton 39, Culver Community 25

Saturday, March 5

Championship: Argos vs. Triton, late

