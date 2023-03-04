Pairings
Pairings
Boys Basketball
Sectionals
Class 4A
Crown Point Sectional 2
Saturday, March 4
Game 4: Chesterton vs. Crown Point, late
Game 5: Hobart vs. Valparaiso, late
Monday, March 6
Championship, 6 p.m., (video), rrsn.com, IHSAAtv.org
LaPorte Sectional 3
Saturday, March 4
Game 3: LaPorte vs. Michigan City, late
Game 4: South Bend Riley vs. Mishawaka,late
Monday, March 6
Championship, 6:30 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com, IHSAAtv.org
Munster Sectional 1
Saturday, March 4
Game 4: Morton vs. Hammond Central, late
Game 5: Munster vs. Lake Central, late
Monday, March 6
Championship, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Hanover Central Sectional 17
Saturday, March 4
Game 5: Lake Station 70, River Forest 50
Game 6: Hanover Central 60, Bishop Noll 55
Championship, Lake Station vs. Hanover Central, late
Class 2A
North Judson Sectional 34
Saturday, March 4
Game 3: North Judson 53, South Central 25
Game 4: South Bend Career 71, LaVille 62
Championship, North Judson vs. South Bend Career, late
Whiting Sectional 33
Saturday, March 4
Game 4: Andrean vs. 21st Century, late
Game 5: Bowman vs. Illiana Christian, late
Monday, March 6
Championship, 7 p.m.
Class A
Morgan Twp. Sectional 49
Saturday, March 4
Game 3: Kouts 84, Hammond Academy 58
Game 4: Morgan Township 70, DeMotte Christian 66
Championship, Kouts vs. Morgan Township, late
Triton Sectional 50
Saturday, March 4
Game 4: Culver Community 40, Oregon-Davis 24
Game 5: Marquette 51, Argos 44
Championship, Culver Community vs. Marquette, late